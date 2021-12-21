Melrose Coffee is now open on South Stratford

Melrose Coffee + Wine Bar is now open at 1608 S. Stratford Road.

The shop opened in late November. It is currently serving coffee, tea and baked goods and operating under limited hours while it waits for its ABC permit to sell alcohol.

The business is a project of husband and wife Nevin and Karen Anuran and their friends Ben and Marisa Serna and Leon Chhan.

The shop is in a small strip center near Joann Fabrics. It is next to Hemporia, a CBD store that the Anurans also own.

The shop offers a full line of espresso drinks as well as drip, French press and pour-over coffee. It sells bags of its private-label Wanderlust coffee, and also features several single-origin Fair Trade coffees.

Signature drinks include Thai espresso, dirty chai latte and dalgona.

Teas include a selection of caffeine-free loose-leaf teas and several blooming teas with a green-tea base.

The shop also sells baked goods from Camino Bakery, cheesecakes from Cheesecakes by Alex and savory snacks from The Porch.