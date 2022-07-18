Men Who Cook fundraiser set for Aug. 20

SECU Family House will hold its Men Who Cook Fundraise from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20.

This will be the sixth Men Who Cook fundraiser, and the fifth in-person event. The 2020 fundraiser was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2021 fundraiser was an online event.

Men Who Cook also will move to a new location this year, at Legacy Stables and Events in the Forsyth Barn, 4151 Thomasville Road.

Men Who Cook is essentially a giant buffet consisting of signature dishes prepared by multiple teams of male amateur chefs - including local businessmen and others.

Men Who Cook supports the SECU Family House, which offers accommodations for out-of-town adult medical patients and caregivers. Previous events have raised more than $100,000.

Tickets are $100 a person or $1,250 for a table that seats up to 10.

For tickets or more information, call 336-793-2822 or visit www.familyhousews.org. The website also gives people the option of making a donation or of “tipping” a favorite chef.