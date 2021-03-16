Men Who Cook is auctioning private dinners through March 20 to raise money for SECU Family House

Men Who Cook, an annual fundraiser for SECU Family House in Winston-Salem, has switched gears this year to present an online auction of private dinners.

Usually, the Men Who Cook fundraising is a tasting event for about 400 people that features teams of amateur chefs preparing samples of some of their favorite foods – and competing for awards for the best food.

This year’s auction is being held online only through 6 p.m. March 20.

Registration is free. In addition to bidding on a dinner, people also can donate a tip to a favorite chef or buy such items as “Together at the Table: SECU Family House Cookbook.”

The Family House website allows people to preview all dinners and other items available, and includes updated information on current bids.

SECU Family House offers affordable accommodations for adult patients and caregivers referred by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center or Trellis Supportive Care.

Every $40 donation helps one family for one night and all tips support Family House families.

For more information or to register, visit www.familyhousews.org/men-who-cook.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

