Mexican American family brings its fun-filled ice cream and churros store to Winston-Salem

Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros has brought its fun and festive approach to ice cream to Winston-Salem.

The store, the company’s second location, opened June 12 at 2021 Griffith Road, just off Hanes Mall Boulevard. Dozens of customers were lined up on the sidewalk in the heat, waiting to get in, and the store was packed.

Lucha Libre, founded by Mexican American Martin Ortega, is described as an ice-cream shop that sells artisan ice cream plus churros and other Mexican treats, including mangonadas (a frozen mango dessert).

The original store has been in business at 4925 West Market St. in Greensboro since 2019.

As the name implies, the shop gets inspiration from the Mexican tradition of lucha libre professional wrestling, easily identified by the colorful masks that the wrestlers wear.

“My brother, going back to his teen years, always loved lucha libre, and he used to work as a promoter for lucha libre back in Mexico,” Carolina Ortega said of her brother Martin.

Ortega spent five years researching the concept for his shop before he ever opened the doors.

Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros Address: 2021 Griffith Road, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103 Phone: 336-893-7428 Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. daily. Website: luchaicecreamchurros.com Facebook: @LuchaLibreIceCream

“I traveled all over the United States — California, Las Vegas, Miami — looking for the best ice cream places,” Martin Ortega said with the help of his son Christopher as translator. “Then I combined them with all these things from Mexican culture.”

“He wanted to bring something from the Mexican culture here to this Greensboro-born company,” Carolina Ortega said. “And he wanted something family-oriented — something kids can enjoy as well as adults.”

Ortega, a native of Loma Bonita in Oaxaca, Mexico, previously had run a combination Hispanic grocery store and restaurant called Barrio Latino. When he opened it in 1996, he said it was one of the first Hispanic businesses in Greensboro. Later, he went into advertising and digital marketing to help other Hispanic businesses.

When he started thinking of his next venture, he said he wanted a family business. “Ice cream is for the kids, but the adults love to come here, too. And lucha libre (wrestling) is the same way. This business is all about family.”

In addition to son, Christopher, and sister, Carolina, two other sons — Anthony and Jhoan — also work in the business.

Lucha Libre has a sprawling menu that includes ice cream in cones and cups, paletas, churros, milkshakes, fruit treats, coffee drinks and more.

Many of the offerings veer on over-the-top concoctions that combine churros, ice cream and a variety of toppings.

Lucha Libre makes all of its own ice cream. Right now, the ice cream is made at the Greensboro stores. The churros are also homemade, and they are cooked to order in each store and served warm.

Lucha Libre has 20 flavors of ice cream ($6.49 for small cup, $6.99 for a large). And Ortega has plans for more, including ones with mole and avocado that may be offered as monthly specials in the near future.

Flavors include dulce de leche, Mexican hot chocolate, grand coffee, limon and strawberry. Some flavors are dairy-free. For example, the paletas (popsicles, $4.99) come in such dairy versions as coconut, Oreo, and strawberry & cream, as well as such dairy-free pops as pineapple, kiwi, lime, tamarind, and mango & chile.

Both the ice cream and paletas can be ordered plain or with a dip or topping for an extra charge.

Churros come plain or with cinnamon sugar, or with additional toppings, or filled — with toppings stuffed inside. There also are boxes of mini churro loops with a variety of toppings.

But the ice cream, paletas and churros are just the beginning at Lucha Libre. Customers are more likely to order one of the unusual (and large) desserts that combine ice cream and churros, maybe with fruit, coffee, candy or other items.

Smackdowns ($12.99 to $13.99) are milkshakes with churros stuck in them and can include a variety of toppings and different flavors. A top seller is the Nutella the Giant smackdown, named after wrestler Andre the Giant. It’s just one of many menu titles linked to the world of wrestling.

Similarly, a line of Dynamic Duos ($10.99 TO $11.99) combine ice cream with churros. The Oreo Dynamic Duo combines Oreo ice cream with a large Oreo wafer and a chocolate-dipped churro coated in Oreo crumbs. The Mazapan Destroyer/Pecan Candy Dynamic Duo combines ice cream made with Mexican peanut candy and a churro covered in dulce de leche cream and pecans.

Lucha Mania treats ($10.99 to $11.99) mix shots of espresso with ice cream. The Eso de Angel Strawberry-cheese Lucha Mania includes espresso with strawberry-cheese ice cream, whipped cream, churro bites, rainbow sprinkles and a lollipop stuck in the top.

More than a dozen Legend treats ($10.99 to $11.99) combine ice cream and paletas. “I describe it as all ice cream,” Carolina Ortega said. “You can choose any different paleta with your ice cream,” creating lots of different combinations.

The Mango Mistico Legend has mango ice cream with a popsicle of your choice plus whipped cream, Fruity Pebbles cereal, condensed milk and a Paleton (chocolate-covered marshmallow candy).

Then there’s the Mangonada Titan ($10.99), a best-seller, made with mango, tamarind or chamoy sorbet (dairy-free) and topped with diced mango, tamarind bites, chamoy sauce, Tajin (chili and lime seasoning), plus a fruit-based paleta of your choice and tamarind stick candy.

There’s also the Mango King ($6.99), which “is how they eat mango in Colombia,” Martin Ortega said. The Mango King is mango cut into thin strings and seasoned with Tajin, lime and chamoy (the latter a fruit-based condiment that is a bit salty, sweet, sour and spicy).

The menu also includes a couple of savory items: the Esquite Danger ($7.99) and Esquite Monster ($9.99) with mayo, cheese, lime and chili powder.

Lucha Libre also has frappes, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, aguas frescas and more.

If you include the different flavors of ice cream and paletas, the menu easily runs to more than 100 items.

For most people, one of the mango treats and either a Smackdown or Dynamic Duo — with maybe a box of extra churros on the side — is a good place to start.

The store itself is as colorful as some of the sweet treats, with purple walls, jars of candy at every turn and dozens of photos of luchadores, including a life-size one of Chocolate Azteca, who came up from Mexico for the grand opening June 12.

Martin Ortega said he worked hard to come up with a concept that combined the Mexican culture of his youth but that was distinctive to his adopted home of North Carolina.

Ortega is proud of the fact that he created something that combines some of the best elements of his native country and his adopted home. “This company is proudly a Mexican American North Carolina company,” he said.

He also is proud that he has created a family-friendly place that brings joy to people. “I like to sit and observe the grandparents who bring their grandkids, the parents who bring their kids,” he said. “With all the stress we have in the world, it’s nice to have a few minutes when we can just laugh and enjoy ice cream.”

@mhastingswsj

