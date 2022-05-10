Mexican-American family opens drive-thru in Kernersville

There’s a new drive-thru Mexican restaurant in Kernersville — but it’s not a Taco Bell.

El Aguacate Express isn’t a chain at all, but an independently owned takeout spot opened by Joel Madrigal and his sister, Jennifer Maldonado.

The restaurant — translated as “avocado express” — opened in March at 911 S. Main St. at the intersection with Century Boulevard in the small outbuilding that used to house Shake & Frank.

Madrigal and Maldonado come from the Mexican state of Jalisco. Madrigal, 28, said he mostly grew up around Pilot Mountain, where he has been cooking professionally for about 10 years.

Most of Madrigal’s family is in the restaurant business. His uncle, Ramiro Madrigal, owns Tlaquepaque Mexican Restaurant, which has locations in Pilot Mountain, Mount Airy, Dobson and King.

In fact, Madrigal and other family members were working at Tlaquepaque until recently. “All my family — my mom, my stepdad, my sisters — we were all working together at Tlaquepaque. We started thinking of doing something else, and said, ‘Why don’t we open a place on our own.’”

Now, El Aguacate’s staff includes not only Madrigal and Maldonado, but also Gloria Pedroza, Madrigal’s mother; Gabriel Pedroza, his stepfather; and Stephanie Cervantes, a younger sister.

Madrigal ended up in Kernersville because he is friends with Brian Simmons, who had closed Shake & Frank in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

El Aguacate is just 256 square feet — roughly the size of a food truck inside. Madrigal, who does most of the cooking, works with just two or three others at one time — because that’s about all there’s room for inside.

The building has two service windows, one on each side. One is used for car drive-thrus. The other is used for walk-up traffic. That side, too, has two umbrella-covered tables in case anyone wants to eat right there.

The menu is designed for quick service, utilizing just a few meats offered in several dishes, primarily tacos, tortas, burritos and quesadillas. Madrigal said the restaurant makes its corn tortillas and all of its salsas from scratch.

The tacos ($2.50 to $2.75) are available with chicken, steak, chorizo or al pastor. The tortas are available with chicken ($8.50) or steak ($9.50); the same goes for quesadillas ($6.50 to $7.50).

The menu includes arroz con pollo, which is sold with chicken rice and cheese for $7.50; and there’s also a steak version for $8.50.

Customers also can order arroz con pollo in a burrito with chicken or steak ($7.50 to $8.50). A chipotle chicken burrito sells for $8.50, as does a chipotle chicken salad.

El Aguacate has American sodas plus Jarritos Mexican soft drinks. It also has something not usually offered by Mexican restaurants: milkshakes. “That’s because we bought all the equipment from Shake & Frank,” Madrigal said.

Vanilla-based shakes are $2.99 for 16 ounces and 50 cents for additional flavors, including chocolate, banana, strawberry and cookies ‘n’ cream.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.