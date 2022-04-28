Mexican restaurant coming to former Bongos nightclub spot on Cherry Street

Downtown is set to get a new full-service Mexican restaurant.

Brothers Marcos and Mateo Padilla, natives of the Oaxaca state of southern Mexico, plan to open Tulum Bar & Grill at 411 N. Cherry St., in the former location of Bongos Nightclub.

The Padillas also owned Bongos, which they closed in 2020, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. They later moved Bongos to Greensboro, where it now operates in a partnership with Macarenas Nightclub at 4922 Mary St.

Though Bongos did not serve food, the Padillas are no strangers to the food business. They also own the Super Foods supermarket at 6952 University Parkway, including the taqueria inside it.

Tulum (pronounced Tuh-LOOM) is named after a popular beach tourist community on the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on the Caribbean Sea. “We named the restaurant Tulum because we also have family there,” Marcos Padilla said.

He said that Tulum’s menu will include foods from southern Mexico. “We haven’t seen a lot of food from Oaxaca and south Mexico (in Winston-Salem, so we want to do something a little different from everybody else.”

He said that construction of the kitchen is almost done, and that he hopes to open the restaurant in early June. “If everything else goes OK, getting our equipment and everything, I think we can open in about six weeks.”

@mhastingsWSJ

