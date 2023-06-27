A new Mexican restaurant specializing in seafood dishes has opened at 2391 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons.

Los Muelles Mexican Seafood & Grill is just off Interstate 40 in the building that once housed Milner Brothers restaurant but has stood vacant for seven years.

The Los Muelles sign went up more than a year ago, but the restaurant just opened June 18.

Stefani Garcia, who is helping to run the restaurant with chef Elit Altamirano, said that the delay in opening was partly because of a change in original ownership.

Her parents, Jose Garcia and Marta Cortes, eventually stepped in as owners and finished renovating the restaurant this spring.

The restaurant can seat up to 280, and has a patio.

Los Muelles, which translates as “the docks,” has an extensive menu that features a mix of popular Mexican and Mexican-American dishes as well as seafood specialties.

The 12-page menu devotes a page each to quesadillas, burritos and fajitas.

Appetizers include oysters (starting at $15.99) on the half or baked with cheese, as well as camarones cucarachitas (shrimp in a sauce with chiles, garlic and lime, $26.49-$46.99).

The menu also includes a large variety of tacos, tortas and chimichangas.

Seafood specialties include pulpo al carbon ($29.99), or octopus with grilled peppers and onions; paella marina ($31.99), rice cooked with octopus, shrimp, scallops, fish, mussels and imitation crab; caldo 7 mares (seafood soup, $16.99-$24.99) and various ceviche ($18.99-$26.99).

There also is freshly made horchata (a cold drink of rice, milk and cinnamon) and flan. Garcia said that they plan to eventually make their own tortillas in-house.

The restaurant has full ABC permits and offers a selection of micheladas as well as margaritas and mojitos.

