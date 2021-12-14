Mexican-style seafood dominates the menu at Mariscos Marlin

The owner of a small taqueria on the Southside has opened up a high-end Mexican seafood restaurant on South Stratford Road.

Ranferi “Ran” Ramirez, the owner of Taco Rico Taqueria at 631 E. Sprague St., opened Mariscos Marlin Bar & Grill on Nov. 29. The new restaurant is at 2438 S. Stratford Road. For years, that was the location of Cities Bar & Grill, but the building has sat vacant since Cities went out of business in early 2019.

The new restaurant is a stark contrast to the small and casual Taco Rico. Mariscos Marlin is big. It can seat 285 people, not including the covered patio, which can be enclosed and heated during the winter.

“I’ve always loved seafood. And Winston-Salem doesn’t really have anything like this, high-end, serving Mexican or Hispanic food,” Ramirez said.

A large fountain greets visitors outside the front door of Mariscos Marlin. A huge marlin hangs above the host’s station in the entranceway. Just beyond that is a sunken dining area with a wall-mounted TV about 8 by 15 feet. A separate dining room to the left can be used for private parties up to about 100 people. To the right is a full bar, plus more tables and booths and access to the patio.