Michael Hastings: Creamsicle creation wins cheesecake contest at the fair

Willa Carpenter of High Point won $700 and first place in the Village Tavern’s Got to Be Cheesecake Contest at the Carolina Classic Fair on Sunday with a nostalgic flavor that recalled an orange Creamsicle.

“That just took me back to childhood and waiting on the road for the ice-cream truck,” said Baxter Comer, a retired Village Tavern chef and judge of the contest.

“I came up with the idea when I was on a family trip, and I was brainstorming ideas of flavors that I could do, maybe something unique, and I thought I really like Creamsicle ice cream,” she said.

“So, I started looking online to see if anyone else had done like a Creamsicle cheesecake or anything like that.”

She didn’t find quite what she was looking for, so she started “tinkering” until she came up with a recipe she thought would work.

The cheesecake, which also won Judge’s Choice, has a thick crust made with vanilla wafer cookies. On top of that is a layer of vanilla cheesecake. On top of that is a smaller circle of orange jelly surrounded and topped by a layer of orange cheesecake.

This is a first-time win for Carpenter, 18. “We used to enter things a long time ago when we were kids. We never won anything, but it was fun. My mom used to win a lot.”

Other winners in the contest Sunday were Mary Cutler of Pfafftown, who won second place for a Biscoff almond cheesecake; Angela Cook took third place for a salted caramel cheesecake; Bertha White finished in fourth place, for a purple and white sweet-potato swirled cheesecake; and Lindsay Riddle of Lewisville took home fifth place for caramel apple cheesecake.

First prize in the youth division went to Makena Cranor of Kernersville for a s’mores cheesecake.