Michael Hastings: Grilled turkey legs offer a taste of the fair

Turkey legs are relatively thick, bone-in pieces of meat, so they do best on the grill with slow cooking over a low temperature to ensure that the inside gets cooked before the outside gets overdone or thoroughly blackened.

Because those hunks of meat are going to be on the grill a while, you want to make sure they don't dry out. Turkey dark meat is less likely to dry out than white meat, but it still helps to have some insurance.

That insurance comes in the form of preseasoning, which not only will help keep the meat moist but also enhance the flavor.

For preseasoning, you have two options: a wet brine or dry brine (salt and spice rub). Both require working 12 to 24 hours ahead.

I prefer a dry brine, or pre-salting. I think it best preserves the texture of the meat, and it’s less fuss.

You also have two options for cooking: grilling or smoking.

If you have a smoker, it’ll do a great job on turkey legs with three to four hours’ worth of cooking. It’s slow, but assuming you use hickory or other wood in it, you’ll love that great smoked flavor.