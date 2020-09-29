Michael Hastings: Sometimes contestants came up with some surprising creations in fair contests

One of the fun things about the fair contests was the suspense in waiting to learn what kind of dish contestants would enter.

The surprises were sometimes surprisingly good and occasionally surprisingly bad, but some of the best were simply the ones that no one anticipated.

This often occurred when contest sponsors thought they were crafting a certain kind of contest, only to find that contestants had discovered and exploited a loophole in the rules.

Some prime examples that stand out for me are when sponsors — including the Winston-Salem Journal — thought they had designed a savory contest, only to find dessert entries show up and — when the fine print was examined — found to be perfectly in line with the rules in the fair handbook.

This happened in the case of a Collard Greens contest in 2008 and a Pinto Bean Contest in 2005. It also happened in a Spam Contest in 2007.

In the collards contest, two of the 19 entries were cakes, and Dinah Reece’s collard greens cake took first place.

“Sweets are what I do best,” Reece told me that year, adding that no matter what the contest, if she can figure out a way to enter a dessert, she will.