Midtown to close five days for renovation, new coffee bar on Stratford Road

  • 0

Midtown Café & Dessertery, 151 S. Stratford Road, will be closed July 24 through 29 for renovations, reopening at 7 a.m. July 30.

Jeff Cayton, the owner and president of Midtown, said that the restaurant was due for a refresh.

“We’ve been in business for almost 30 years and it was time for some updates,” he said.

Perhaps the biggest change will be the addition of a full coffee bar and a redesign of the dessert area. “We had so many people asking about espresso and coffee drinks. It was a market segment we were losing,” Cayton said.

“We’re also putting in new European-style dessert cases with flat fronts for better visibility for the desserts.”

Other changes include new carpeting, flooring and paint. “We’re moving some things around for better traffic flow. We’re adding some to-go seating for people while they wait. And it’s just going to be lighter and brighter," Cayton said.

He said that the July closing will be for the “heavy lifting” part of the renovation, adding that some of the work will be phased in later as new equipment is delivered. “So we’re going to be asking customers to be patient with us during the mess,” he said.

But he expects customers to have a better experience once all of the work is completed.

“We’re bringing up an updated, fresh look for Midtown and one that’s going to put the dessertery back front and center. ”

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

