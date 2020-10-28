Miss Ora's in downtown Winston-Salem is closing at until spring. Workers, menu will move to Sweet Potatoes, owner says

Miss Ora’s Kitchen, the sister restaurant of Sweet Potatoes downtown, is closing down for at least the next few months.

Owners Vivian Joiner and Stephanie Tyson announced the closing Tuesday evening in a Facebook post. Miss Ora’s last day of service was Oct. 24.

The owners stressed that the closing of Miss Ora’s, at 605 N. Trade St., is not permanent, and that Sweet Potatoes, next door at 607 N. Trade, will remain open.

“With the COVID numbers rising and fall and winter looming near, we hoped if we closed the doors now we could re-open next spring/summer,” they said in an Oct. 27 Facebook post.

Joiner said in an interview that it wasn’t an easy decision. “A lot of passion went into creating the feel of the space, and the menu. It was like walking into Grandma’s kitchen,” she said. “But we feel like it was the best thing to do right now, so we can come out on the other side of this.”

Joiner said that with diminished capacity, reduced revenue and problems with finding adequate staff, it made sense to close Miss Ora’s to save money on such fixed costs as utilities and insurance. The tight quarters in Miss Ora’s also made social distancing a challenge even for takeout customers.