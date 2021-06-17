Mobile market to target Winston-Salem food deserts

A new mobile food market will debut June 18 to help give more people in Winston-Salem access to locally grown fruits and vegetables les.

Granville District Mobile Market will open at 10:30 a.m. June 18 at 1620 Hope Lane in Aster Park.

Aaron Salley, the owner of Granville District Farms, will operate the Granville District Mobile Market, selling produce from Winston-Salem farmers and community gardeners.

The market's goal is to offer local produce at competitive prices, targeting neighborhoods in Winston-Salem that are considered food deserts - areas with little or no access to fresh foods.

The market, which will be in a test phase this summer, is made possible by Builders + Backers, an organization based in Washington, D.C. that invests in entrepreneurs, as well as support from such local entrepreneurs and community leaders, as Don Flow, Steve Lineberger and Michael Grace, Jr. The market also is operating in partnership with Winston Salem State University, Granville District Farms, HOPE of Winston Salem and the Cobblestone Farmers Market.

For more information, including a schedule of locations, please visit granvillemobilemarket.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.