Veteran restaurateur Freddy Lee has opened an Indian restaurant downtown in partnership with longtime friend, Gopal Chandarana.

Oh’ Calcutta opened Feb. 23 next to Camino Bakery in the former Local 27101 space at 310 W. Fourth St., on the corner of Cherry Street.

Lee is the chef of Bernardin’s about a half mile away at 901 W. Fourth. He and his brother, Terry, co-own Bernardin’s as well as Cibo Trattoria on Trade Street and Bleu Restaurant off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

The Lees and Chandarana have known each other almost all of their lives. “Probably since kindergarten,” Freddy Lee said.

And their partnership is putting a modern spin on Indian cuisine as well as paying tribute to the time they both lived in Calcutta.

Though Lee’s parents are from Hong Kong, their tanning business took them to India, where Lee spent much of his childhood. In fact, Lee and Chandarana were both born in Calcutta. And when Chandarana decided to come to the United States to go to school in 1995, he followed his childhood friend here.

Chandarana, 58, first studied auto mechanics for NASCAR at Forsyth Tech and then mechanical engineering at N.C. State University, but has worked at a Toyota dealership selling cars for the past 14 years.

Oh’ Calcutta Address: 310 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 Phone: 336-999-8855 Website: ohcalcuttaws.com Facebook & Instagram: @ohcalcuttawinston, @ohcalcuttaws

But he said he has worked in restaurants on and off all of his life, starting in Calcutta before he moved here. “Restaurants were always pulling me, because I have a passion for it,” he said.

The name Oh’ Calcutta reflects Lee and Chandarana’s roots and friendship, as well as the food that will be served.

“I hate to use the word ‘fusion,’ but it will be Indian fusion,” Lee said. “It’s an Indian restaurant, but it’s not a pure Indian restaurant.”

The menu includes a mix of traditional Indian foods, street foods that Lee and Chandarana grew up eating in Calcutta and modern fusion dishes.

“This is very different from other Indian restaurants,” Chandarana said. “Freddy has created a lot of new dishes. But if people want something (traditional), they can ask me. We can make it.”

The name not only refers to Lee and Chandarana’s roots, but also is a bit of a joke, with a mysterious apostrophe. “People will look at it and say, ‘That’s not proper English,’” Lee said. “But we just wanted something different. So people will say, ‘Oh! Calcutta!’”

The name also alludes to a popular Broadway musical of years ago that was controversial at the time because of its overtly sexual subject matter.

The restaurant currently is open only for dinner but is expected to add lunch service in a couple of weeks, by mid-March.

The restaurant has about 80 seats and is offering valet parking. Patio seating will be added later this spring.

The general manager and managing partner is Brooks Ruvolis, a longtime employee at other Lee restaurants. The head chef is Shankha Tamang, a native of Nepal, who has cooked in Qatar, Dubai and New York as well as his home country.

The appetizers include such items as kamla pani puri ($8), a fun snack with a crispy hollow ball filled with potato, onion cilantro, cucumber and served with tamarind butter. “Kamla is the name of a guy in Calcutta who has a street stand and makes this — everybody knows him,” Chandarana said.

Kolkata shrimp ($15) come with a cucumber-tomato relish and mint chutney.

Tangra moma ($10), chicken and shrimp dumplings served with chile-cilantro sauce, is an Asian-inspired dish named after a neighborhood in Calcutta with a large population of Hakka Chinese people.

Lee also came up with his own idea of gumbo ($9), with curry spices, chicken, shrimp, lentils, rice, okra and Andouille sausage.

Traditional entrees include chicken tikka masala ($17), saag paneer ($17), korma with chicken ($17) or lamb ($24); and vindaloo with shrimp, chicken, lamb or vegetables ($17 to $24). Biryani ($17 to $22), the famous Indian rice dish, also comes with a choice of three proteins or vegetables. It also comes with hard-boiled eggs. “Calcutta is the only place they give you eggs with biryani,” Chandarana said.

Lee also makes an interesting vegetarian dish called malai kofta ($17). The kofta — traditionally, meatballs — are sweet-potato dumplings in a cashew-almond cream sauce.

Some of the more creative dishes include a tandoori take on salmon ($22), served with a spiced tomato butter. Lee also puts a half duck ($28) in the tandoori oven, serving it with cherry chutney, raisin rice and roasted wild mushroom.

Lee dresses up black bass — a popular fish called bhekti in the Bengali region of India — and serves it with coconut curry ($25).

There’s also lobster shorba ($26), a 5-ounce main lobster tail with paprika, garlic, lemon butter and spiced potatoes.

Sides include roti, paratta and several types of naan, basmati rice, raita and chutneys.

Oh’ Calcutta has a full ABC permit. That includes several types of Indian beer, plus such signature cocktails as the Calcutta mule ($14) with Tito vodka, spiced ginger syrup, lemon juice and ginger beer. The menu also includes a few nonalcoholic drinks such as mango lassi, rose milk and masala chai.

Lee said that nothing on the menu is particularly spicy hot. “But everything is cooked to order, so people can ask if they want something spicier.”

PHOTOS: Oh' Calcutta open in downtown Winston-Salem