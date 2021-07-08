Monte de Rey brings its style of Mexican fare to Kernersville

The fifth Monte de Rey Mexican Restaurant in the Triad and its first in Kernersville opened July 1 at 838 S. Main St. next to Planet Fitness in the small strip center that also holds Smitty’s Grille.

Monte de Rey is a local chain owned by Manuel Hernandez. He also owns Xcaret Mexican Grill & Cantina in downtown Winston-Salem. (Monte del Rey restaurants in Mocksville, West Jefferson and Wilkesboro were started with former partners. Monterrey restaurants in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and elsewhere are not affiliated.)

The new restaurant seats about 265 people, including a rear dining room that can be used for private parties and outdoor seating to the front and side of the restaurant.

The restaurant also has a side bar area. It is currently waiting on ABC permits to come through, but will be offering wine, beer and liquor. That will include sangria; Dos Equis on tap; a large selection of margaritas; and such top-shelf tequila as Patron, Don Julio and Correlejo.

The Kernersville Monte de Rey will have the same menu as its sister restaurants with a couple of differences.

“We added a few dishes. We decided to test some more authentic Mexican dishes,” said Manali Hernandez, the manager of the restaurant and daughter of Manuel Hernandez.