Mooney's, a staple of downtown Winston-Salem since 2009, has closed for good

Mooney’s Mediterranean Café, a staple among downtown restaurants since 2009, has decided to close for good.

Mooney’s, at 101 W. Fourth St., has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, but owner Ameen “Mooney” David had entertained hopes of reopening until recently.

David said that several factors contributed to his decision to close permanently.

“This has been something I’ve loved doing. I feel so lucky that I was able to do it, but the restaurant never made the money we expected it to, even in the best of days,” he said.

David said that his space in the building at the corner of Liberty and Fourth streets needed some costly repairs. “When we turned off the hood (kitchen fans) in March, it turns out we had a gas leak. And the AC needed repair. We just had a lot of mechanical issues because of this old building.”

David had started work on some repairs and renovations this spring, but as the pandemic wore on, he became more and more concerned.

“I still don’t feel that it’s safe to open. Part of that is because of my own health issues that put me in a high risk category (for COVID-19),” he said.

