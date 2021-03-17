Moravian Bake Shop open on Miller Street, next to Mayberry

Moravian Bake Shop, which set up temporarily for the holidays at Hanes Mall and at 3443 Robinhood Road, has moved into a space at 50-B Miller Street, next to Mayberry’s Restaurant.
The shop is run by the Wilkerson family, the founders of Dewey’s Bakery back in the 1930s.
The Wilkersons are no longer associated with Dewey’s but they established a new company, Wilkerson Baking Co. LLC, and are currently making their family recipes for Moravian sugar cake and Moravian cookies to sell at the Moravian Bake Shop.
“We’re calling this a test location," said Chelsi Wilkerson. “We do want to have a permanent location, but we don’t know if it would be there or somewhere else. We’re taking it one step at a time.”
Wilkerson said that the idea for more permanent space grew out of the community response the Wilkersons received from the pop-up locations. “We really enjoyed the feedback we got over the holidays. So we want to be there for our customers,” Wilkerson said.
Chelsi Wilkerson works in the company alongside her father, Dewey Guy Wilkerson III, grandson of the founder of Dewey’s – as well as her siblings Drake, Kane and Dewey Guy Wilkerson IV and other family members.
“We are a close-knit family, and we are closer now than ever,” Chelsi Wilkerson said. “Our memories live on in our bakery.”
The shop sells classic Moravian sugar cake as well as the famous thin Moravian cookies. The cookies are available with the traditional molasses and spice flavoring, but also as sugar cookies in such flavors as ginger, orange brandy and lemon.
The shop is hoping to add love feast buns and hot cross buns in time for Easter. "There are definitely other items that we will be adding in the future, including cheese straws, but we don’t have a timetable for that,” Wilkerson said.
The Miller Street shop is strictly a retail location. All of the baking takes place in a facility on Martin Luther King Drive. The company also is working to set up internet sales.
For more information, visit the company’s website, www.moravianbakeshop.com.
