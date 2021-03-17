Moravian Bake Shop open on Miller Street, next to Mayberry

Moravian Bake Shop, which set up temporarily for the holidays at Hanes Mall and at 3443 Robinhood Road, has moved into a space at 50-B Miller Street, next to Mayberry’s Restaurant.

The shop is run by the Wilkerson family, the founders of Dewey’s Bakery back in the 1930s.

The Wilkersons are no longer associated with Dewey’s but they established a new company, Wilkerson Baking Co. LLC, and are currently making their family recipes for Moravian sugar cake and Moravian cookies to sell at the Moravian Bake Shop.

“We’re calling this a test location," said Chelsi Wilkerson. “We do want to have a permanent location, but we don’t know if it would be there or somewhere else. We’re taking it one step at a time.”

Moravian Bake Shop Address: 50 Miller Street, Suite B, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27104 Phone: 336-830-8102 Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday Facebook: @moravianbakeshop Website: moravianbakeshop.com