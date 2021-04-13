Moroccan food truck is rockin' all over the Triad these days

They reserve Sundays for family time with their three kids — 10-year-old twin sons Osama and Nasir and 12-year-old daughter Mariam — and Mondays and Tuesdays are devoted to ordering, prep and other chores. “We make everything from scratch, so we do a lot of prep,” Neel said.

The couple lives in Greensboro, and so the truck has a pretty good presence there. But more recently in Moroccan has gained a following in Kernersville and Winston-Salem.

They regularly return to Joymongers Brewing, Oden Brewing Co. and Cellar 23 in Greensboro. They also visit Potent Potables in Jamestown and Gypsy Road Brewing in Kernersville.

They began to visit Winston-Salem more last year and now count Foothills Tasting Room and Joymongers Beer Hall as regular haunts. “We’re just starting to break into Winston-Salem and learn who’s who, but we try to get to Winston-Salem at least twice a month,” Neel said.

Rockin Moroccan has a fairly extensive menu for a food truck. “But it’s really only a few proteins — and then you put them how you want — in a salad, a sandwich a, platter,” Guennoun said.

The menu has vegetarian and gluten-free options. “And we never charge for substitutions,” Neel said.