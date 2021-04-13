Moroccan food truck is rockin' all over the Triad these days

The Triad’s only Moroccan food truck is rockin’ more than ever these days.
The Rockin Moroccan Food Truck, established in 2019 by husband-and-wife team Mike Neel and Amina Guennoun, is already booked for the year.
Those bookings include more Winston-Salem gigs, as the truck divides its time across the Triad, selling its popular lamb shanks, falafel and more.
The seeds of Rockin Moroccan Food Truck began in a Walmart parking lot more than 14 years ago. That’s when 18-year-old Neel met 24-year-old Guennoun, a Moroccan native who was on vacation, visiting relatives in North Carolina.
“I was living in Europe and visiting family. I had no plans to stay here at all,” Guennoun said.
Then mutual friends introduced them outside Walmart. “In three months, we met, got engaged and were married,” she said. “Mike always says you can find anything you want at Walmart.”
Once married, they were still years away from starting their own food business. Neel became an architect after growing up in family restaurants in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Greensboro — including Nazareth Bread Co. Guennoun had cooked in restaurants in Europe and eventually ended up as a pastry chef for Nazareth.
Then a few years ago, Guennoun felt that it was time to branch out.
“She came to me and said, ‘It’s great to be helping the family but I want to do something on my own,’” Neel said.
They considered a truck that specialized in pastries, but finally decided on Moroccan food, which no one else in the Triad was doing on a truck.
“We did a lot of research,” Neel said. “Then we took our savings and built a truck from scratch.”
Neel and Guennoun said it was rough going at first. There’s a lot of competition among the food trucks — and the busiest, most lucrative spots typically go to the more established trucks. “We would take any job we were offered,” Guennoun said. Slowly but surely, they developed a reputation.
“If you believe in yourself, you can build a name,” she said.
These days, the couple takes the truck out four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday, sometimes twice a day. Neel takes orders while Guennoun does the cooking. On busy days, they get help from their friend Fatima Chehaitli.
They reserve Sundays for family time with their three kids — 10-year-old twin sons Osama and Nasir and 12-year-old daughter Mariam — and Mondays and Tuesdays are devoted to ordering, prep and other chores. “We make everything from scratch, so we do a lot of prep,” Neel said.
The couple lives in Greensboro, and so the truck has a pretty good presence there. But more recently in Moroccan has gained a following in Kernersville and Winston-Salem.
They regularly return to Joymongers Brewing, Oden Brewing Co. and Cellar 23 in Greensboro. They also visit Potent Potables in Jamestown and Gypsy Road Brewing in Kernersville.
They began to visit Winston-Salem more last year and now count Foothills Tasting Room and Joymongers Beer Hall as regular haunts. “We’re just starting to break into Winston-Salem and learn who’s who, but we try to get to Winston-Salem at least twice a month,” Neel said.
Rockin Moroccan has a fairly extensive menu for a food truck. “But it’s really only a few proteins — and then you put them how you want — in a salad, a sandwich a, platter,” Guennoun said.
The menu has vegetarian and gluten-free options. “And we never charge for substitutions,” Neel said.
Guennoun said she tells first-time customers that Moroccan cuisine has a lot in common with other Mediterranean cuisines. “It’s similar to Greek, but the spices are different,” she said. “So like the gyro is from Greece or Turkey, but when you add our spices or pico (a kind of salsa) to it, it’s something different.”
Notably, Moroccan food uses a lot of saffron in combination with turmeric and such other spices as cloves, cinnamon, cinnamon and coriander.
The falafel comes as a sandwich with fries, on a Greek salad, or on a platter.
Other sandwiches (all $9.99 with fries) are the gyro, kefta (beef kabobs), ½ Angus Moroccan-style burger and saffron chicken. The Moroccan cheesesteak combines sliced fresh lamb and ground beef, cooked with onions and banana peppers, then served with tomatoes, pickles, onion, fez sauce and homemade garlic ranch dressing.
The kefta, falafel, gyro and chicken also can be had as platters for $10.99 with rice, pita and two other sides. Sides available on platters include the Morocco pico — a mixture of chopped tomatoes, onion, cucumber, cilantro and vinaigrette — and Moroccan slaw — made with cabbage, carrots, corn, spices and a little mayonnaise.
The truck’s best-seller is the most expensive item on the menu: the lamb-shank platter at $13.99. “People call to pre-order that,” Neel said. “We usually sell out in the first 20 minutes of every shift.”
There’s also a veggie platter for $10.99 and an “everything” sampler for $12.99.
Other items include Guennoun’s twist on spring rolls and “fez fries” with a special sauce of mayo, mustard, ketchup and spices. “We sell the sauce by the bottle. The spices are our secret!” Neel said.
The truck also carries a couple desserts: strawberry mousse cake and chocolate caramel mousse cake ($4.99 each).
Neel said that his wife makes Moroccan food with a twist. “We have traditional Moroccan dishes, but she turns it into street food,” he said. “It’s kind of like her play on fusion.”
