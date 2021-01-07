Mozzarellas Fellas owner will open vegan restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem

Downtown Winston-Salem will get its first vegan restaurant this month as Mozzarella Fellas owner Brian Ricciardi moves from 336 Summit Square Blvd. to 134 N. Spruce St. and reopens under a new name, Dom’s.

The new location used to house Spruce Street Garden, a bar and restaurant that was only four months old when the pandemic began. Spruce Street Garden closed Oct. 30.

For the past five years, Mozzarella Fellas has been a pizza and Italian restaurant that also sold a variety of sandwiches and American food.

Ricciardi opened Mozzarella Fellas with a partner in 2016 and eventually became sole owner. Along the way, he followed his personal passion for a vegan diet by offering an increasing number of vegan dishes and substitutions for pizza and other items. The restaurant also offered many gluten-free dishes.

By 2019, about a third of the menu was vegan, and word had spread among the vegetarian community that Mozzarella Fellas was a place worth seeking out. And as the restaurant's reputation grew, Ricciardi knew that downtown would be a better location for his clientele.

Then in June 2020, with his business already hit hard by the pandemic, Ricciardi switched to a 100% vegan menu. He figured he had little to lose.