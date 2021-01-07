 Skip to main content
Mozzarellas Fellas owner will open vegan restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem
Downtown Winston-Salem will get its first vegan restaurant this month as Mozzarella Fellas owner Brian Ricciardi moves from 336 Summit Square Blvd. to 134 N. Spruce St. and reopens under a new name, Dom’s.

The new location used to house Spruce Street Garden, a bar and restaurant that was only four months old when the pandemic began. Spruce Street Garden closed Oct. 30.

For the past five years, Mozzarella Fellas has been a pizza and Italian restaurant that also sold a variety of sandwiches and American food.

Ricciardi opened Mozzarella Fellas with a partner in 2016 and eventually became sole owner. Along the way, he followed his personal passion for a vegan diet by offering an increasing number of vegan dishes and substitutions for pizza and other items. The restaurant also offered many gluten-free dishes.

By 2019, about a third of the menu was vegan, and word had spread among the vegetarian community that Mozzarella Fellas was a place worth seeking out. And as the restaurant's reputation grew, Ricciardi knew that downtown would be a better location for his clientele.

Then in June 2020, with his business already hit hard by the pandemic, Ricciardi switched to a 100% vegan menu. He figured he had little to lose.

“In light of everything going down with coronavirus and not knowing if I was going to have a business, I figured I’d go out on my own terms if I do not make it,” Ricciardi said in June. “It’s what I’m passionate about, so I’m taking a leap of faith.”

In his announcement Jan. 7 on Facebook, Ricciardi said that by Jan. 14 Mozzarellas will be closed and Dom’s will open.

“We will continue as an entirely plant-based restaurant moving forward,” Ricciardi said in his post.

“It’s been a wild ride as Mozzarella Fellas, going from a small Italian restaurant, to the Triad’s first all-vegan brick-and-mortar restaurant. We’re excited for the next chapter in our business. To those of you who have supported us throughout the last five years, we can’t thank you enough.”

