 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Barbecue to reopen March 15 almost two years after fire
0 comments
top story

Mr. Barbecue to reopen March 15 almost two years after fire

{{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Barbecue will reopen Monday, March 15, almost two years after a fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant at 1381 Peters Creek Parkway.

A Winston-Salem institution since 1962, the restaurant was last open April 10, 2019, when a stray ember from the barbecue pit landed on some dry leaves that  ignited wood siding at the rear of the building. No one was injured in the fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The rebuilt restaurant has a new drive-thru and will offer drive-thru takeout only for at least its first month.

For more information, find Mr. Barbecue on Facebook or visit mrbarbecue-nc.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate and William visit east London school

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News