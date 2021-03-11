Mr. Barbecue to reopen March 15 almost two years after fire

Mr. Barbecue will reopen Monday, March 15, almost two years after a fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant at 1381 Peters Creek Parkway.

A Winston-Salem institution since 1962, the restaurant was last open April 10, 2019, when a stray ember from the barbecue pit landed on some dry leaves that ignited wood siding at the rear of the building. No one was injured in the fire.

The rebuilt restaurant has a new drive-thru and will offer drive-thru takeout only for at least its first month.

For more information, find Mr. Barbecue on Facebook or visit mrbarbecue-nc.com.

