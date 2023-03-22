Evva Foltz Hanes turned 90 last November, but she hasn’t slowed down much.

She just published her autobiography, “What More Could I Ask For? My Story” It’s a 285-page, nearly year-by-year account of her long, fruitful life — both personal and professional.

Hanes is the founder of the Moravian Sugar Crisp Co., which most people call Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies, as she has been the face of the company for more than half a century.

Hanes writes in great detail about both the mundane and momentous events of her life through the years. She said she has been working on the book for about eight years and had more than 800 pages before it was edited. The book came together not just because of her good memory, she said, but also because she has kept a diary for years.

Hanes began helping her mother bake cookies at age 5 or 6. By age 8, she was baking them herself.

She did her first cooking on an Adam Karr blue porcelain wood stove. A similar stove sits in a hallway of the cookie company.

For years, Hanes’ mother sold cookies that she baked in her home. When her mother’s health began failing, Hanes stepped in, even though she had a full-time job and was busy raising a family.

Throughout the 1960s, Hanes baked cookies in her basement. In 1970, she built a separate building, which has been expanded several times since.

Now, the company has dozens of employees and 90,000 mail-order customers, and it ships to all 50 states and 30 other countries.

The company is known for making classic, ultra-thin and crisp Moravian sugar cookies the old-fashioned way, rolling and cutting them by hand.

Hanes retired a few years ago, after handing the reins to one of her four children, Ramona Hanes Templin. Another child, Mike, works in the business as well. Now, Templin is semi-retired and her son Jed Templin is president of the company.

Hanes, though, was never one to sit idle. And she has kept busy in retirement mainly through her two biggest hobbies, cooking and gardening.

She and her husband, Travis, still live next door to the bakery in the 1830s house that her great-grandfather built, on the property of the former dairy farm that her father ran.

Up until just recently, she would host 20 or more people nearly every Saturday night for dinner — and make everything from scratch with a little help from her husband. “I’d rather cook for 20 than two any day, and I feel I am doing exactly what I was called to do,” she wrote in the book in the 2015 chapter.

It was in the fall of 2015 when Hanes got the first of some bad health news. Her doctors told her she had breast cancer. It was stage three and aggressive. She had surgery in December, followed by another in January 2016, then chemotherapy and radiation. By midsummer, her mammograms showed no sign of cancer.

But in 2019, Hanes fell twice in the pool — her favorite place to exercise — and had trouble keeping her thoughts straight the rest of the day. A trip to the hospital showed she had cancer again — but this time in her brain.

Hanes will be the first to tell you she has had a wonderful life. But even so, dark thoughts have crept in recent years as her health problems made her think the end was near.

“I found another squamous cell carcinoma on my left arm,” she wrote about 2021. “Cancer was bound and determined to finish me somewhere. I thought about my wonderful life and family and another great-granddaughter on the way. Would I be here for her birth?”

Hanes is still living with brain cancer today. She has had surgery and other treatment for it, but she said it’s incurable. She says she feels pretty good physically. She can carry on a conversation and do a lot of things she’s always done, though the cancer does trouble her mind some.

Steroids — prescribed to help with swelling in the brain—keep her up at night, she said.

“And I can’t remember things at times. I can remember everything that happened in my childhood. I can remember that much better than I can remember what happened a week ago.”

Last June 11, she and Travis celebrated their 70th anniversary. “I walk through my garden every day. I talk to God every morning and evening as I walk through and see my perennials coming up and blooming,” she wrote in the book’s final pages.

She still loves to cook as much as she can. The photo of the book’s cover — taken from October 2022 — gives a glimpse of the spread she could turn out when she sets her mind to it.

She’s not cooking every weekend like she used to, but she tries to keep busy. Right now, she’s enjoying her garden, where the potato plants recently poked out of the ground.

“I garden and cook. I gotta have something going. I need a project. I have to stay busy,” she said.

“Staying busy is good medicine.”