The owners of Fiddle & Fig home-décor store at 403 West End Blvd. are getting ready to open a bar and community space next door.

Jamie Lapp and Morgan Holt opened Fiddle & Fig in October 2020. From the beginning, they set aside part of their space for events, including baby showers and classes on such things as charcuterie and wreath-making.

“We wanted to have this event space, but it was at the height of COVID,” Lapp said, so they never could really utilize the event space.

The next year, in August 2021, Joe and Jodi Williams opened Poppyseed Provisions in the lower level of the building. Poppyseed was a combination bar/café and food shop.

The Williamses ended up closing Poppyseed this February. That’s when Lapp and Holt decided to try again.

Fiddle & Fig had been on both the upper and lower levels of the building that also houses Louie and Honey’s Kitchen and Akali salon upstairs, and had housed Poppyseed downstairs.

Fiddle & Fig gave up its upper-floor space – which Alkali is now renovating to expand its salon – and took over the Poppyseed space, for a net gain of about 1,000 square feet.

The added space, which now can be accessed either from inside Fiddle & Fig or its own outside door, will be called The Mulberry Table. “We got that name because the fig is in the same family as the mulberry,” Holt said.

The Mulberry Table will serve beer and wine. It also will have “tea elixirs” – just as Poppyseed did - featuring teas from local company Tea & Toast that are served over ice with a choice of prosecco or sparkling water. There also will be soda and juices available.

The Mulberry Table is working with The Founders at the Shaffner Inn to provide food. The Mulberry Table doesn’t plan to offer meals, but it will have a variety of snack boxes, featuring such items and cheese, olives and hummus. “We’ll also have some kids’ boxes,” Holt said.

The Mulberry Table will be able to seat about 40 people inside. Seating will include bar stools, banquettes and a long central community table down the middle of the room (technically, several tables pushed together). It also has seating on its patio for about 30 people. There will be a variety of games, indoor and outdoor, for kids and adults.

The Mulberry Table will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. During off hours, it will be available to rent for baby showers, private meetings and more.

Holt and Lapp said they want to get back to their original vision of having a mix of private events and classes involving both food and décor topics.

“To us, it’s important to make this a community gathering space,” Holt said, “and a place that’s family-friendly.”

The Mulberry Table could open as early as the last week of June.