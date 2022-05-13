Murphy's — downtown's oldest restaurant — is back open

Murphy’s 2010 — or what is popularly known as Murphy’s Lunch — is back after a two-year hiatus that began in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s good to be back,” said owner John Nikas, who reopened the restaurant at 207 W. Third St on May 10. “I’m so glad to see all my customers again. It’s been everything I expected it to be.”

Murphy’s is the oldest restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem, according to an article by Fam Brownlee, a local historian who works in the North Carolina Room of the Forsyth County Public Library. It is located in the 1905 building that long ago held Roland Bennett’s Lunch, a Winston-Salem institution. A few months after Bennett’s closed in 1984, Murphy’s Lunch — itself an institution started in 1950 on West Sixth Street — moved there in early 1985. Bo Clary bought the restaurant from founder Jay Murphy in 2000. Nikas, the restaurant’s third owner in its 72 years, bought it in 2010.

Nika closed the restaurant in April 2020 because it relied on dine-in customers, and few workers were coming downtown at the time. Nikas switched gears to sell real estate in the interim, but he has always planned to reopen.

“I never planned to be closed this long," he said. "But almost everybody had stopped coming downtown. I was just waiting for the right time. Every week I would drive through downtown, checking how it was, how many people were around.”

He said that many people have now returned to their offices at such businesses as Wells Fargo and Reynolds American, and construction crews are working nearby at the future home of Kaleideum children’s museum.

Nikas did a little sprucing up before reopening. Murphy’s has a new ceiling, and a new coat of paint. One of the biggest challenges, he said, was finding new staff. “I still don’t have enough people, but if I waited until I did, I thought I might never reopen.”

That small staff was kept pretty busy opening week as word spread and loyal customers once again returned to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot.

Brad Friesen, Charlot Wood and Allison Parker — attorneys at Bell, Davis & Pitt — came in Friday for burgers and BLTS. Nikas “remembered all our names and what we liked to order,” Friesen said.

They like Murphy’s simply because it’s a good lunch, Friesen said. “It’s good and it’s quick,” Parker said.

Ian Butera, Kevin McHugh and Jordan Poe-Crawford walked around the corner from their jobs at Camino Bakery and were curious about some of the new menu items.

“We’ve been coming here for years,” McHugh said. “We really just want to support John — I’m glad he made it through the pandemic.”

Erich Weikel, who works in facilities at the Reynolds American building, said he has been coming to Murphy’s for 35 years. “I remember when plates were $5 and a quarter. It’s always been one of the best restaurants downtown. And the pork chops I had today were one of the best meals I’ve had in a while.”

Nikas has made a few changes to the menu – but not many. Murphy’s still sells almost all of the same sandwiches, burgers and salads that customers enjoyed before the pandemic, plus such entrees as fried flounder and fried chicken from the hot bar.

Hot entrees ($8 to $12) are offered as rotating specials, but fried chicken is available every day. “We’re also doing one baked chicken every day, either the rosemary chicken or barbecue chicken,” Nikas said. “And we have a beef every day.”

Other specials include Yankee pot roast, country-style steak and meatloaf.

They come with two sides and a choice of roll, corn muffin or biscuit. Sides include mac ’n’ cheese, Mediterranean (or Greek-style) green beans, pinto beans, fried okra, stewed cabbage, creamed potatoes, rice, and broccoli and cheese casserole. “And we don’t put any fatback or any kind of meat in our sides. They’re all vegetarian,” Nikas said.

He has made one change in ordering — he is no longer using the cafeteria line. Customers now just order at the counter, and, when he gets more staff, he plans to have servers bring orders to the tables.

Murphy’s also still has breakfast served all day, including eggs any style, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pancakes and French toast, plus the usual choices of such sides as biscuits, grits, hashbrowns and more.

Nikas said that even with some of the returning favorites, he has sought to improve the quality, For example, he has switched to 100% USDA Choice or Prime Angus beef hot dogs with no nitrates or nitrites.

Murphy’s now has six hot dogs, including not only the Carolina dog ($6), but also a Texas chili dog ($6) with homemade chili and a Philly cheese dog ($12) topped with shredded sirloin.

The salads are now full of what Nikas called “superfoods,” including kale, Brussels sprouts and Napa cabbage. The garden salad ($7) also includes red cabbage, tomatoes, cheese, dried cranberries, pecans, almonds walnuts and pumpkin seeds. The salad is available with a grilled chicken breast for $12.

“I’m also using authentic imported Greek feta (on the Greek salad), which really makes a big difference,” Nikas said.

Feta also shows up on the new feta-stuffed burger ($7.49). Also new is a blue-cheese burger ($7.49). All of the burgers are a third of a pound, hand-formed in-house from Angus ground chuck. Also, the vegetarian burger is now vegan, made with black beans.

Other sandwiches include the Philly cheesesteak ($8.99), fried chicken ($7.99, deboned white meat) and BLT ($5.29).

The biggest change to the menu is the addition of ice cream — and ice-cream desserts. Nikas has a shiny new ice-cream case in front full of about a dozen flavors of Ashby’s ice cream. It can be cones or cups ($3.25 for one scoop). It also can be ordered on top of hot cobbler, in a milkshake, root beer float or banana split, or even on a waffle.

Nikas also came up with an idea for a Wana(ana) Split ($9.50) that consists of a banana split on a Belgian waffle. “You’ll wanna split it because it’s so big,” Nikas said.

Murphy’s will be open for breakfast and lunch. Nikas also is trying out Saturday hours.

Nikas said he was getting a bit emotional seeing so many customers come back — customers still loyal after more than two years.

“It was so sad what happened to downtown (during the pandemic). I didn’t want Murphy’s to end that way,” Nikas said. “Part of this is not just for me. I want to see downtown come back.”

