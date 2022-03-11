Murphy's Lunch to reopen downtown this spring

Murphy’s Lunch, said to be Winston-Salem’s oldest restaurant, is set to reopen this spring at 207 W. Third St.

Owner John Nikas is currently fixing up the restaurant he closed April 3 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant has a new coat of paint, a new ceiling and several new pieces of equipment.

Most notable is the brand-new ice-cream freezer display case. Nikas will be adding ice cream and milkshakes to the menu, which otherwise will remain unchanged, offering standard breakfast dishes and hot lunch plates as it has for years.

Murphy’s is located in the 1906 building that long ago held Roland Bennett’s Lunch, a Winston-Salem instutition. After Bennett’s closed in 1984, Murphy’s Lunch – itself an institution started in 1950 on West Sixth Street - moved in. Founder Jay Murphy passed away in 2018.

Nikas closed the restaurant in 2020 because it relied on dine-in customers, and few workers were coming into downtown offices at the time. Nikas switched gears to sell real estate in the interim, but he has always planned to reopen.

“I’m excited to bring it back to life,” he said.