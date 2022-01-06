Myfrii opens in Burke Mill Village

Shakes include six classics ($3.79) — vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, peanut butter, banana and salted caramel — plus several premium flavors ($4.79) that include cookie butter crunch and chocolate toffee.

The restaurant also sells Coca-Cola fountain drinks.

Myfrii is using DoorDash for deliveries. It is in the process of adding online ordering directly through its website.

Ballas and his team plan to turn myfrii into a franchise chain. But they expect to open one more company-owned store in the Triad before they start expanding into franchises. Charlotte is in line for one of the franchise locations. Other sites in consideration, including former #getfried spots, stretch from New York to Florida and Texas.

Ballas, who also serves on the board of the International Franchise Association, said he believes that myfrii is set up to thrive in the “new normal” restaurant industry that has seen significant changes during the pandemic.

He said that more and more restaurateurs are looking at fast-casual restaurants that offer the quality food of sit-down casual restaurants while focusing on fast service and takeout-friendly menus at a reasonable price.