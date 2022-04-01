Mystic Ginger to close. Heff's Burger Club to take its place

Mystic Ginger, 285 W. Fourth St. downtown, plans to close by the end of May, and a new burger restaurant led by former Krankies chef Justin Webster is set to take its place.

Hasan Furuque and partner Abdullah Alkafi opened Mystic Ginger in the summer of 2018. Later, Furuque sold his interest, and Nasnin Nazrin became a partner with Alkafi. Alkafi lives in New York and Nazrin has run the day-to-day operations for the last few years.

Mystic Ginger struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. “Seriously, some days we have one table. Or zero tables. No one wants to come sit inside,” Nazrin told the Journal in February 2021.

More recently, finding help has been the biggest challenge, and Nazrin finally decided to move to Florida. Mystic Ginger's equipment is now for sale. As long as it remains, Nazrin plans to keep the restaurant open until the lease runs out at the end of May.

Furuque and Alkafi own a building at 415 Trade St., and Alkafi held out the possibility that he might revive Mystic Ginger at that location in the future. “I’m toying with the idea. But I would need a local partner to run it,” he said. “Right now, I can’t find enough people to run a restaurant.”

Webster just signed a lease to take over the space at 285 W. Fourth in June. He and his wife, Heather Webster, hope to open Heff’s Burger Club in August.

Webster worked at Krankies for about two and a half years, first as sous chef, then head chef, where he developed a popular biscuit menu.

Heff’s Burger Club – named after a nickname for Heather – will have a core menu of five burgers that are Webster’s takes on popular fast-food burgers. “They’re based on fast-food burgers but they are elevated versions. I’m using Joyce Farms grass-fed beef exclusively. I’m also using house-made buns,” Webster said.

“I’ve had this concept in my mind for a while. It’s something I always wanted to do,” said Webster, who has been doing burger pop-ups around town in advance of the restaurant opening.

His Lady Killer burger echoes the ingredient lineup of a Burger King Whopper. The Heffy Burger takes its cue from McDonald’s Quarter Pounder.

Webster said he will be serving crinkle-cut fries plain and loaded, including bacon cheese fries.

Webster also has worked on the Burger Supreme food truck at Honey Pot — the fine-dining restaurant at 285 W. Fourth years ago, before Mystic Ginger.

Webster said he is planning some minor renovations to the Mystic Ginger location before the August opening.

In the meantime, check heffsburgerclub on Instagram for news of upcoming pop-ups.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.