N.C. Chef Showdown is in preliminary rounds

The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association is once again organizing a statewide Chef Showdown to showcase North Carolina's chefs, bartenders, restaurants, distilleries and foods.

NCRLA Chef Showdown

Pastry Chef Lydia Green of Machete works on a dessert at Bobby Boy Bakeshop during a preliminary round of the NCRLA Chef Showdown on May 2.

The first rounds of the competition, sponsored by the N.C. Dept. of Agriculture, were held April 25 at Carteret Community College Culinary School in Morehead City. The second round was held May 1 in the Triad, at Bobby Boy Bakeshop.

About 50 chefs and pastry chefs from across the state are competing in the preliminary rounds. The top-scoring 20 chefs will continue in one of two regional rounds and will participate in the Grand Finale tasting for the public on Aug. 8 in Raleigh.

NCRLA Chef Showdown

A sign for the NCRLA Chef Showdown is displayed at Bobby Boy Bakeshop May 2.

Chefs and pastry chefs are competing for the titles of the 2022 NCRLA Chef of the Year and 2022 NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year. In addition, bartenders from 12 N.C. distilleries will face off in a similar competition.

The top two chefs, the runners up and the Performance Food Service People's Choice Award winners will become 2022-23 Culinary Ambassadors for the N.C. Department of Agriculture.

Triad chefs competing in the Chef Showdown this year include Keith Henning of Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown, Alex Governale of Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem, Adam Donohue of 1618 West Seafood Grille in Greensboro, and Lydia Green (pastry) and Kevin Cottrell of Machete in Greensboro.

NCRLA Chef Showdown

Chef Alex Governale of Butcher & Bull (left) describes his dish to organizer Heidi Billotto (center) and judges at a preliminary round of the NCRLA Chef Showdown, May 2 at Bobby Boy Bakeshop in Winston-Salem.

The Aug. 8 Grand Finale will be held at The Pavilion at the Angus Barn.  Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday May 4, 2022. For more information, visit NCChefShowdown.com.

