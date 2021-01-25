N.C. companies win awards for authentic, responsible artisan foods

Eleven North Carolinian artisan food and beverage producers were among the recipients of the 2021 Good Food Awards, given to companies that produce “tasty, authentic and responsible” food.
The awards were given virtually on Jan. 22. “By fermenting, curing, and crafting truly nourishing food, you create healthy communities better able to face both once in a century pathogens and the strains of everyday life,” said Good Food Awards' founder, Sarah Weiner, speaking to the winners. “It wouldn’t be long until good food becomes mainstream. Until then, you are the blueprint for this change.”
This year, 219 winners from 41 states were chosen in a blind tasting of 1,928 entries.
North Carolina winners are:
- Coffee Caramel Bar from Chocolatay Confections, Chapel Hill
- Cape Fear Spicy Pepper Relish from Cottage Lane Kitchen, Chapel Hill
- Bourbon Truffle from Fera’wyn’s Artisan Chocolates, Holly Springs
- Black Garlic Rooster Sauce from Fiddlehead Farm, Pittsboro
- Pierre Delecto: Pear & Sumac from Fullsteam Brewery, Durham
- Russets & 'Twigs 2019 from James Creek Cider House, Cameron
- Wildflower Honey from Burtz Bees, Dallas
- Savory Apple from Mrs. Ruth’s Jams, Apex
- Tuxedo Sesame Flatbread Crackers from The Accidental Baker, Hillsborough
- Green Garlic Kimchi from The Spicy Hermit, Durham
- Strawberry Habanero Pepper Jelly from Valley Brook Farms, Durham
For the complete list of winners, visit https://goodfoodfdn.org/awards/winners/.
