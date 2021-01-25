N.C. companies win awards for authentic, responsible artisan foods

Eleven North Carolinian artisan food and beverage producers were among the recipients of the 2021 Good Food Awards, given to companies that produce “tasty, authentic and responsible” food.

The awards were given virtually on Jan. 22. “By fermenting, curing, and crafting truly nourishing food, you create healthy communities better able to face both once in a century pathogens and the strains of everyday life,” said Good Food Awards' founder, Sarah Weiner, speaking to the winners. “It wouldn’t be long until good food becomes mainstream. Until then, you are the blueprint for this change.”