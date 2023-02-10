The culinary world lost one of most prolific and respected American food writers last month.

Jean Anderson was found dead Jan. 24 in her home in Chapel Hill. She was 93 years old.

Anderson was born Oct. 12, 1929, in Raleigh. She had a long career, beginning as a journalist and extension agent in North Carolina, then taking her to New York, around the world and back to North Carolina, all the while writing articles for national magazines and dozens of cookbooks on an impressive array of topics.

She also was active well into her later years. Her last book, “Kiln to Kitchen: Recipes from Beloved North Carolina Potters,” was published in 2019 — and born out of her love for Seagrove pottery. That joined about 30 others, including “The Doubleday Cookbook” (co-written with Elaina Hanna), “The Food of Portugal,” “The American Century Cookbook” and “A Love Affair with Southern Cooking.”

Anderson got a degree in food science and nutrition from Cornell University, which led to one of her first jobs in 1951 as a home demonstration agent for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Iredell County. She later worked for the now-defunct Raleigh Times and went to Columbia University for a graduate degree in journalism and received a Pulitzer scholarship to travel in Europe. That was the beginning of a love affair with travel. Over the years, she did many food and travel stories for major magazines.

She was an assistant food editor at the Ladies Home Journal, and a founder editor of Venture, a travel magazine. Her writing also has been published in Family Circle, Bon Appetit, Gourmet and Food & Wine.

One of her good friends is Sara Moulton, herself a cookbook author and early Food Network star. Moulton’s mother introduced them even before Moulton began her career. Later, one of her first jobs was a photographic assistant and food stylist to Anderson on research trips to Portugal, the Netherlands and Brazil.

“She was absolutely my mentor, and she was very supportive of me,” Moulton said. “I tell people I had three amazing mentors in my career. Julia Child, Jacques Pepin and Jean Anderson — the three Js. And I put Jean right up there with the other two.”

She published her first cookbook, "The Art of American Indian Cooking," co-written with Yeffe Kimball, in 1965. Since then, she has written or co-written almost 30 books.

"The Doubleday Cookbook" (1975) was named best cookbook of the year by the R.T. French Tastemaker Awards, and was updated in 1985 as "The New Doubleday Cookbook." Anderson once said that it was the first cookbook to include nutritional information with each recipe.

"'The Doubleday Cookbook' was huge," Moulton said. "That to me was more useful than 'The Joy of Cooking.' For that book alone, she was really important."

In 1986, the International Association of Cooking Professionals named her book "The Food of Portugal" the best foreign cookbook of the year. To this day, many consider it the best book on Portuguese cuisine.

And those in the know also revered “The New German Cookbook” (1993), cowritten with Hedy Wurz.

Other diverse titles include “The Nutrition Bible” (1995 with Barbara Deskins), "Falling Off the Bone" (2013), “Jean Anderson's Sin-Free Desserts” and “Recipes From America's Restored Villages” (1975).

Her career was so long that she wrote about some subjects twice. She wrote one of the first books about food processors, “Jean Anderson's New Processor Cooking,” in 1983. She returned to the subject in 2002 with “Process This!,” a completely new book that laid out all the advancements in the machines as well as many innovative ways to use them.

Similarly, "The Green Thumb Preserving Guide: How to Can and Freeze, Dry and Store, Pickle, Preserve and Relish Home-Grown Vegetables and Fruits "(1976) was followed 36 years later with “Jean Anderson’s Preserving Guide” (2012).

She was inducted into the James Beard Who’s Who in Food and Beverage in America in 1994 and the James Beard Hall of Fame in 1999.

That she wrote so many books is even more impressive to those who knew of Anderson’s high standards. It's a testament to her standards that many of these books are still in circulation. She was well-known for her recipe testing and thoroughness. “She was a complete stickler about everything being right, no matter how much time it took or how much it cost,” said Bill Smith, for years the chef at Crook’s Corner in Chapel Hill. “I really admired her precision.”

Smith said he was lucky to take the occasional road trip with her. “One time we went to Jamesville in Eastern North Carolina to eat shad roe. “She was curious. She was smart. And she was fun. She was good company,” he said.

Sandra Gutierrez, a cookbook author in Chapel Hill, said she too took a few trips with Anderson, and learned much from her. “It was an adventure every time. She was always discovering new things. And she was a great teacher. She was a perfectionist. Her attention to detail was like no one else’s.”

Anderson’s high standards and perfectionism occasionally meant she could be brusque and opinionated. “She was very no-nonsense, and she could be prickly,” said Nancie McDermott, also a fellow cookbook author in Chapel Hill. “What I really liked about her is she had such a heart for the home cook. She really wanted to help people who would write to her, asking why their mayonnaise broke.”

Many of those who knew her spoke of her integrity. “Integrity is the word that really comes to mind,” said Southern cookbook author Damon Lee Fowler. “Except possibly for my father, I’ve never known anyone with as much integrity as she had. She was very generous. She was always ready to give advice. She was a consummate professional. She was a true American original. There was nobody like her.”

"She was a walking encyclopedia," Moulton said. "She was brilliant, so it was great to be around her. One of the reasons more people don't know about her is that she never embraced TV or social media. She never did the popular thing. She did the important thing.

"But she was pretty amazing. She was such an icon."