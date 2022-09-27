NBA star Chris Paul helps create new line of snacks

GoPuff.com, an online grocery delivery business, has partnered with NBA All-Star Chris Paul to create a line of plant-based snacks.

The Good Eat’n line includes popcorn, tortilla chips, puffs and “porkless” rinds. The products are free of preservatives and artificial flavors.

The tortilla chips come in two flavors, nacho cheese and dill ranch. The popcorn flavors are cookies ‘n’ creme and Carolina style BBQ. The puffs include a savory “hot hot” flavor and sweet mini-donut cinnamon sugar.

The “rinds” are available in one flavor, classic BBQ.

“As someone with a plant-based diet who loves flavorful foods, I know first-hand that it can be difficult to find delicious and approachable plant-based alternatives to your favorite snacks,” said Paul, who also played basketball for Wake Forest University. “I’m thrilled to announce this new brand with Gopuff that makes plant-based snacks easily available with flavors that appeal to the masses.”

The snacks come in bags ranging from 3.5 to 6 ounces and sell for from $3.29 to $4.29.

The snacks are available through GoPuff.com.