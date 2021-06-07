NCRLA resumes statewide Chef of the Year competition

The NCRLA Chef Showdown is back after a year's hiatus.

This statewide competition, canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is sponsored by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association. It awards titles of Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year and Mixologist and Distillery of the Year.

Presented by Got To Be NC Agriculture, the Chef Showdown features competitors who showcase North Carolina ingredients in their creations. “Chef Showdown is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of the North Carolina hospitality industry,” said Lynn Minges, the president of the NCRLA. “We are excited to once again celebrate the creativity and innovation of our remarkable chefs and mixologists across the state."

The competition includes four preliminary rounds that features 48 chefs across the state.

The third preliminary round, held June 7 at Bobby Boy Bakeshop in Winston-Salem, featured such Triad chefs as David Swing of Young Cardinal Cafe in Winston-Salem: John Tharp of Bleu Cuisine (formerly chef of Trade Street Diner) in Winston-Salem; Richard Miller of Five Loaves Catering in Winston-Salem; and Trey Prescott of The Prescott in Kernersville.