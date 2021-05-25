New Asian restaurant in Clemmons serves up sushi, ramen and more

Raku can seat about 150 people. But about half of the that is in the brand-new patio — built in what was once Zaxby’s drive-thru lane — that features accordion-style glass doors that can be opened or closed. The patio area also has a large new fireplace so it can be used during the winter.

The owner kept the old drive-thru window on the other side and plans to use it. Customers will be able to order online and come for pickup, or use such delivery services as DoorDash.

Medvedev is waiting for final approval on ABC permits, and plans to sell local draft beer, wine and cocktails.

Medvedev said she always offers the best seafood she can find. She said she sources her seafood from all over, but she likes to seek out local produce and other foods whenever possible. And, she said, Raku does not use MSG.

“My goal is to have healthy Asian food,” she said.

(336) 727-7394

