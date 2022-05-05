New bakery in Winston-Salem opened by woman who chose cake (and cookies, brownies and more) over the corporate world

First-time bakery owner Ellie Scalf has opened The Little Cake Company at 420-A Jonestown Road, next to Cha Da Thai in New Town Shopping Center.

Scalf, 28, is a self-taught baker who left a career in corporate banking to follow her dreams.

Scalf, who grew up in New Jersey, studied finance at Virginia Tech, then took a job with BB&T in Greensboro, later to moving to Winston-Salem, and stayed through the merger that created Truist.

Scalf said she has always loved to bake and that sharing her creations with friends and family is a habit her mother ingrained in her.

“My mom was the cookie lady. She was always baking chocolate chip cookies from scratch,” Scalf said. “She would pick me up from school with fresh cookies in the car and all the kids would come to see what she had. She would always bring like a couple dozen.”

Scalf said that her mother taught her the basics of baking, and then Scalf continued her education on her own. “In college, I started baking for my roommates and it built up from there,” she said.

The baking habit continued after college, too. Coworkers at Truist got used to regular deliveries of cookies and other baked goods.

“I was baking once a week for coworkers, and they were always asking me, ‘When are you opening a bakery?’

“Then when COVID hit and we were all sent home (to work remotely) and I wasn’t able to bake and bring stuff in, I really missed it. That’s when I realized I’d rather be spending my time baking than just crunching numbers.”

Scalf is both owner and baker at the Little Cake Company, which despite its name sells cookies, brownies and other baked goods besides just cakes.

Still, Scalf has a handful of three-layer cakes for sale every day in such flavors as chocolate, mocha chocolate, carrot, confetti, birthday and cookies and cream. Cakes are 4.75 to $5.50 a slice, but also can be ordered whole for $54 to $60.

Scalf uses the same flavors in her cupcakes, which sell for $2.75 to $3.50 apiece.

She offers flourless chocolate cake ($4.50/slice) plus three kinds of cheesecake: crème brulee, s’mores and strawberries ($11 for a cake that serves two). There also are mini Bundt pound cakes and apple cakes ($4 each).

Cookies ($2 to $3) include brown butter chocolate chip, chocolate chocolate-chip, espresso chocolate-chip, confetti sugar sandwich cookies, and snickerdoodle sandwich cookies.

She also makes brown butter berry blondies ($3.50), and sugar cookie lemon bars ($3.50).

"I had leftover lemon curd one day from something else,” Scalf said, “and thought it would be good on top of a sugar cookie, and it worked.”

She makes two kinds of brownies: black cocoa and galactic (topped with ganache and chocolate sprinkles) brownies ($4).

"The galactic brownies are like the Little Debbie Cosmic brownies,” Scalf said.

