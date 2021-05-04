New bar and grill set to open in former Hill's spot on Patterson Avenue

A new restaurant will be coming into the former space of Hill’s Lexington Barbecue at 4005 N. Patterson Ave.

Brian Davis and Cherie Bottoms plan to open DB’s Bar and Grill as early as the end of May.

Davis, who grew up in Walnut Cove, owns Mr. Green landscaping service in Mocksville. Bottoms owns CB’s Tavern on Bethania Station Road.

Davis said that DB’s will be open for lunch and dinner and will offer a variety of foods. The menu will include pulled pork, wings, chicken and waffles, tacos, lobster mac ’n’ cheese and more.

“It’s going to be a really broad menu,” Davis said. “And we’ll have like a different feature every day of the week.”

David also said that DB’s plans to have a full bar with beer, wine and liquor.

Hill’s closed last December after the death of family patriarch Eugene Sink Hill Sr. The restaurant had been in business for 68 years.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

