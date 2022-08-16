New bar coming to Trade Street this fall

Two veteran female bartenders are planning to open Hel’s, a new bar at 545 N. Trade St.

Allison Cambra and Morgan Masencup said that construction is under way on their smallish space behind Body & Soul on Trade and they hope to open by early November.

The space previously was slotted to be taken by Pulliam’s as a second outlet for its hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches.

Hel’s will have entrances in the alleyway next to Body & Soul and from Liberty Street. Part of the construction involves extending the patio to the rear. Ultimately, Hel’s will have more outodoor space than indoor.

Bar customers in town may well be familiar with Cambra and Masencup. Cambra, 25, currently works at Tate’s Craft Cocktails and Recreation Billiards. Masencup, 30, works at Recreation Billiards and Silver Moon.

One thing their experience has taught them, they said, is that bars should be welcoming and safe spaces for everyone. Cambra and Masencup said in particular that they want to make Hel’s a comfortable and safe space for women and members of the LBGTQ community.

“We have been bartenders a long time, and we’ve seen a lot of people be uncomfortable in bars,” Cambra said. “In one of the last places I worked, I had a person come in who was trans, and they asked, ‘Am I safe here?’”

Hel’s, they said, will have zero tolerance for disrespectful language or behavior. “For us, this is an opportunity to say, ‘This is not OK,’” Cambra said.

Cambra and Masencup said they plan to offer a variety of entertainment – and not just music. “We know a lot of performance artists, a lot of UNCSA alumni. So we’ll have musicians, but also contemporary dancers, burlesque, alternative drag shows. There’s a lot of hidden talent in Winston-Salem.”

The bar will sell beer, wine and liquor, but will also offer mocktails and other nonalcohol beverages. “We want to change how people approach social settings,” Cambra said. “Me, I’m a bartender, and people look at me crazy when I say I don’t drink. We want to change that dynamic,” she said.

“Everyone should feel comfortable going out at night,” Masencup said.

The bar is named after the goddess of death who presides over the underworld in Norse mythology. “She’s the goddess of death and the underworld – but in her world it’s not a bad place, it’s where regular people go,” Masencup said. “And we liked that.”