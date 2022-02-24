New bar opening in Bailey Power Plant known for craft cocktails, stocking 300 or more whiskeys

A popular Raleigh bar is planning to open a location in Bailey Power Plant in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter this year.

Dram & Draught expects to move into a ground-floor space in Bailey Power Plant this fall. The entrance will be next to Bailey Power Plant’s iconic smokestack. Dram & Draught will be near Anchor Coffee but its large windows face out onto Patterson Ave., just a few yards from Alma Mexicana.

Kevin Barrett and his business partner, Drew Schenck, opened the first Dram & Draught in Raleigh in 2016. They opened a Greensboro location in 2018 and a Durham location last fall.

“This is a neighborhood bar that’s kind of there for everybody,” said Lentz Ison, the company's director of operations.

Dram & Draught is known for stocking 300 or more whiskeys, as well as a selection of New and Old World wines and local and national craft beers on tap.

“Most of our business is craft cocktails,” Ison said.

Ison said that the bar will utilize the area around the smokestack for a patio and will have an outside entrance so customers won’t have to enter the main Bailey Power Plant building first.