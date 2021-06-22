New bar to open this summer on Burke Street

A new bar is coming to Burke Street in the space formerly occupied by Old Winston Social Club.

David Havens, a partner in the new bar, is hoping to open Eastern Standard at 1131 Burke St. by the end of August.

Havens was a partner in Old Winston Social Club years ago but had sold his share in 2017. Havens was in talks with the most recent owners of Old Winston about buying the bar in 2019. Because of restrictions placed on bars when the pandemic began in 2020, Old Winston closed that March and never reopened. During that time, Havens completed the deal.

Havens is a financial adviser by trade but has always loved the bar business. “I just love the service industry. And I want to give Winston-Salem a big-city bar experience. We’re taking an opportunity to fill a void in Winston-Salem.”

Havens said he already has hired Peyton Turner to manage the bar, and that the space is being renovated to give it new flooring, paint and lighting.

“We’ll have a cozy fireplace in front,” he said. “From the barstools, the bar top, the lighting — everything is pretty much custom.”