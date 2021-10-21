New boba tea spot opens in Silas Creek Crossing

Winston-Salem has a new boba tea shop. Tiger Tea opened last month at 3252 Silas Creek Parkway in Silas Creek Crossing shopping center.

It is the second boba shop to open in Winston-Salem this year. Momo Ashi opened in August at 1961 N. Peacehaven Road in the Whitaker Square shopping center.

Tiger Tea is owned by four Chinese-American women and friends: Tina Zheng, Jo Zhou, Jay Chen and Mandy Liu.

Zheng is also the store manager. She said she recently moved to Winston-Salem from Georgia, where she owned a Chinese restaurant for years.

Tiger sells not only boba tea but also a variety of mostly cold drinks utilizing different combinations of tea, fruit, milk or yogurt.

A line of brown sugar boba milk drinks are available plain or with such additions as matcha, cocoa and taro. “The boba is cooked for hours in brown-sugar syrup,” Zheng said. “This is very popular in New York now.”

Tiger wow milk involves milk combined with various fresh fruits — or sweet potato — and a sweetener. Flavors include mango, strawberry and papaya. “We use all fresh fruit,” Zheng said.

