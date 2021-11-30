New book puts a modern spin on classic cookies

A new cookbook by Jesse Szewczyk may come in handy this month.

Szewczyk’s “Cookies: The New Classics” (Clarkson/Potter, $27.50) puts a new spin on many favorite cookies with creative twists and bold flavors.

Though recipes are not targeted specifically for the holidays, some of the appealing flavors may be worth adding to your holiday spread this year.

“Cookies: The New Classics” has about 100 recipes. Szewczyk said in the introduction that he wanted to create “a collection of cookies that pay homage to familiar favorites but with a modern spin.”

Szewczyk calls his recipes “unapologetically” modern. Examples include spiced snickerdoodles made with sweet potatoes, chocolate chunk cookies with fresh peppermint and cookies made with salt-and-vinegar potato chips.

Szewczyk even came up with a novel way of organizing cookie recipes. He bases his book chapters on such dominant flavors as Fruity, Boozy, Nutty, Spiced and Smoky.

Though Szewczyk includes his share of recipes that call for fancy decoration or an extra step or two, many of the recipes are fairly straightforward and simple. The book includes symbols to indicate recipes that don’t require a mixer or baking.