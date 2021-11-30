 Skip to main content
New book puts a modern spin on classic cookies
A new cookbook by Jesse Szewczyk may come in handy this month.

Szewczyk’s “Cookies: The New Classics” (Clarkson/Potter, $27.50) puts a new spin on many favorite cookies with creative twists and bold flavors.

Though recipes are not targeted specifically for the holidays, some of the appealing flavors may be worth adding to your holiday spread this year.

“Cookies: The New Classics” has about 100 recipes. Szewczyk said in the introduction that he wanted to create “a collection of cookies that pay homage to familiar favorites but with a modern spin.”

Szewczyk calls his recipes “unapologetically” modern. Examples include spiced snickerdoodles made with sweet potatoes, chocolate chunk cookies with fresh peppermint and cookies made with salt-and-vinegar potato chips.

Szewczyk even came up with a novel way of organizing cookie recipes. He bases his book chapters on such dominant flavors as Fruity, Boozy, Nutty, Spiced and Smoky.

Though Szewczyk includes his share of recipes that call for fancy decoration or an extra step or two, many of the recipes are fairly straightforward and simple. The book includes symbols to indicate recipes that don’t require a mixer or baking.

Szewczyk offers ample information on ingredients and equipment and such essential do’s and don’ts as how to measure flour or toast nuts.

A tip worth repeating: “One of the most common mistakes people make when baking cookies is that they bake them until they look firm. While cookies cool (most cookies need at least 30 minutes to cool after baking — this is an essential step of the recipe), they continue to firm up on the baking sheet and completely change their texture.”

He continues with a plea to trust the recipes — even if your cookies look a bit soft and underbaked when it’s time to remove them from the oven. That is how they should be.

The book’s first chapter is Chocolaty and includes such recipes as fudgy double-dark chocolate skillet cookies, malted brownie biscotti and minty shortbread sandwich cookies.

The Boozy chapter includes spiced honey rum balls (perfect for a Christmas party), plus salted absinthe fudge squares, pineapple and rum macaroons and Campari shortbread cookies with crunchy orange sugar.

Cookies using fruit include berry blast marbled sugar cookies, blackberry streusel blondies and bananas Foster chocolate chunk cookies.

Among the recipes featuring nuts (or seeds) are chewy toasted sesame cookies, coconut-crusted peanut butter cookies, flourless pistachio cookies and cashew caramel cookies.

Szewczyk gives a whole chapter to tart flavors in such cookies as key lime pie meringues, lemon-thyme shortbread and pink grapefruit soft sugar cookies.

For bakers who favor cinnamon and other spices, the Spiced chapter includes cardamom palmiers, giant five-spice molasses cookies and chocolate chunk gingersnaps.

Szewczyk perhaps leaves some of the most creative or unusual recipes for last. The Smoky chapter offers such recipes as fudgy smoked paprika cookies, burnt s’mores skillet cookie, and maple & peppered-bacon cookies. And the final chapter is devoted to savory cookies, including Manchego Linzer cookies with quince jam, everything bagel biscotti, Parmesan cheesecake bars, and savory thumbprint cookies with cream cheese & pepper jelly.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Bourbon Pecan Sandies

Makes 24 cookies

2 sticks (16 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons bourbon

2½ cups spooned and leveled all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided

1½ cups toasted unsalted pecans, finely chopped

½ cup granulated sugar

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, confectioners’ sugar, and bourbon. (Alternatively, use a hand mixer and large bowl.) Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl halfway through, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the flour, salt, and ½ teaspoon of the cinnamon, and mix on low speed until a crumbly dough forms, about 1 minute. Add the chopped pecans and mix on low speed just until combined. (It’s okay if the mixer crushes the pecans slightly.)

2. Divide the dough in half (about 1½ cups per half) and transfer each portion to a large sheet of plastic wrap. Roll each portion into 1½-inch-diameter logs and gently wrap each log in the plastic, twisting the ends tightly to help form a cylinder shape. Chill the logs in the freezer for 1 hour.

3. As the dough is chilling, place the granulated sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon on a shallow plate and mix to combine. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or nonstick baking mats.

4. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and set 2 racks at the upper-middle and lower-middle positions. Unwrap the chilled dough logs and transfer to the plate with the cinnamon sugar mixture. Roll the logs in the sugar, firmly pressing the sugar into the sides of the logs to help it stick. Use a sharp, thin knife to slice each log into ½-inch-thick slices, rotating the log between slices to help keep its shape (about 12 slices per log). Arrange the slices on the prepared baking sheets, spacing them about 2 inches apart.

5. Bake both sheets at the same time, swapping the top sheet to the bottom rack and bottom sheet to the top midway through baking, until the tops of the cookies are lightly browned, 19 to 23 minutes. Cool completely on the baking sheets before moving them. (The cookies will firm up as they cool.)

Note: The dough logs can be made ahead, stored in the freezer, tightly wrapped in plastic, for several months before baking. If they are too cold to slice easily, let the logs sit out at room temperature for 15 minutes and try again. The baked cookies will keep in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Recipe from “Cookies: The New Classics” (Clarkson Potter)

Savory Thumbprint Cookies with Cream Cheese & Pepper Jelly

Makes 18 cookies

1½ cups spooned and leveled all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, yellow or white

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 stick (8 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

⅓ cup pepper jelly (see Note)

1 large egg

1 sleeve (about 32 crackers) Ritz crackers, crushed

6 tablespoons (3 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, combine the flour, shredded cheese, salt, and paprika. Process until the cheese is broken down into tiny pieces, 20 to 25 seconds. Add the butter and pulse 15 to 20 times, just until a soft dough forms. (Do not overmix. As soon as it looks moist and starts to stick together, stop mixing.)

2. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and press together into a disc. Wrap in plastic and chill in the fridge for 2 hours.

3. Place the pepper jelly in a small bowl and stir to break up any lumps. Place the egg in a small bowl and stir with a fork until no streak of yolk remains. Place the crushed crackers in a shallow, wide bowl.

4. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and set 2 racks at the upper-middle and lower-middle positions. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or nonstick baking mats.

5. Portion out the chilled dough using your hands and roll into balls about 1½ inches in diameter (18 balls total). Working with one ball at a time, dip the ball in the egg, then roll in the crushed crackers to coat it. Place the balls at least 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets (9 per sheet). Using the bottom of a teaspoon-sized measuring spoon, press in the center of each ball to create an indentation. If the sides of the balls crack while pressing them, just pinch them back together.

6. Bake both sheets of the unfilled cookies at the same time, until the edges are just starting to brown slightly but the centers are still raw, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Use the bottom of the teaspoon to press down on the indentations to flatten them again. Fill each indentation with 1 teaspoon of cream cheese, pressing it into the bottom of the indentation as best you can. Top each filling with about 1 teaspoon of the pepper jelly. Bake once more (swapping the bottom sheet to the top this time) until the cookies are deep golden brown on the sides, 10 to 12 minutes more. Let cool for at least 1 hour on the baking sheets.

Note: Pepper jelly can be found in the jelly or hot sauce section of most well-stocked grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s. If wrapped tightly in plastic, the uncooked dough can be stored in the refrigerator for several days before baking. If it’s too firm to portion, let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes and try again. The baked cookies will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for several days. Let come to room temperature before serving.

Recipe from “Cookies: The New Classics” (Clarkson Potter)

Spiced Honey Rum Balls

Makes 34 rum balls

1 cup toasted unsalted walnuts

3 sleeves graham crackers (27 full crackers)

⅓ cup natural, unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup honey

¼ cup spiced dark rum

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup coarse sugar, such as turbinado sugar

1. Add the walnuts to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Process until the walnuts are finely ground and are the texture of coarse sand, 15 to 20 seconds.

2. To the ground walnuts add the graham crackers, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and salt. Process until the mixture is the texture of breadcrumbs, 30 to 45 seconds. Add the honey, rum, and vanilla extract and process until the mixture starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl, 20 to 25 seconds.

3. Portion out the dough using a rounded tablespoon and roll into balls. Immediately roll the balls in the coarse sugar and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. (Don’t let them sit too long before rolling them in sugar or else they will dry out.) Let sit for 30 minutes before serving.

Note: The rum balls will keep in an airtight container in the fridge up to 1 week.

Recipe from “Cookies: The New Classics” (Clarkson Potter)

