New book puts a modern spin on classic cookies

A new cookbook by Jesse Szewczyk may come in handy this month.
Szewczyk’s “Cookies: The New Classics” (Clarkson/Potter, $27.50) puts a new spin on many favorite cookies with creative twists and bold flavors.
Though recipes are not targeted specifically for the holidays, some of the appealing flavors may be worth adding to your holiday spread this year.
“Cookies: The New Classics” has about 100 recipes. Szewczyk said in the introduction that he wanted to create “a collection of cookies that pay homage to familiar favorites but with a modern spin.”
Szewczyk calls his recipes “unapologetically” modern. Examples include spiced snickerdoodles made with sweet potatoes, chocolate chunk cookies with fresh peppermint and cookies made with salt-and-vinegar potato chips.
Szewczyk even came up with a novel way of organizing cookie recipes. He bases his book chapters on such dominant flavors as Fruity, Boozy, Nutty, Spiced and Smoky.
Though Szewczyk includes his share of recipes that call for fancy decoration or an extra step or two, many of the recipes are fairly straightforward and simple. The book includes symbols to indicate recipes that don’t require a mixer or baking.
Szewczyk offers ample information on ingredients and equipment and such essential do’s and don’ts as how to measure flour or toast nuts.
A tip worth repeating: “One of the most common mistakes people make when baking cookies is that they bake them until they look firm. While cookies cool (most cookies need at least 30 minutes to cool after baking — this is an essential step of the recipe), they continue to firm up on the baking sheet and completely change their texture.”
He continues with a plea to trust the recipes — even if your cookies look a bit soft and underbaked when it’s time to remove them from the oven. That is how they should be.
The book’s first chapter is Chocolaty and includes such recipes as fudgy double-dark chocolate skillet cookies, malted brownie biscotti and minty shortbread sandwich cookies.
The Boozy chapter includes spiced honey rum balls (perfect for a Christmas party), plus salted absinthe fudge squares, pineapple and rum macaroons and Campari shortbread cookies with crunchy orange sugar.
Cookies using fruit include berry blast marbled sugar cookies, blackberry streusel blondies and bananas Foster chocolate chunk cookies.
Among the recipes featuring nuts (or seeds) are chewy toasted sesame cookies, coconut-crusted peanut butter cookies, flourless pistachio cookies and cashew caramel cookies.
Szewczyk gives a whole chapter to tart flavors in such cookies as key lime pie meringues, lemon-thyme shortbread and pink grapefruit soft sugar cookies.
For bakers who favor cinnamon and other spices, the Spiced chapter includes cardamom palmiers, giant five-spice molasses cookies and chocolate chunk gingersnaps.
Szewczyk perhaps leaves some of the most creative or unusual recipes for last. The Smoky chapter offers such recipes as fudgy smoked paprika cookies, burnt s’mores skillet cookie, and maple & peppered-bacon cookies. And the final chapter is devoted to savory cookies, including Manchego Linzer cookies with quince jam, everything bagel biscotti, Parmesan cheesecake bars, and savory thumbprint cookies with cream cheese & pepper jelly.
