Food writer Matt Moore serves up a little bit of everything for the “serial griller” in his third cookbook.
“Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Cooked Perfection” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26.99) is in many ways an extension of Moore’s previous book, “The South’s Best Butts,” published in 2017.
In that earlier book, Moore profiled barbecue joints all over the South and provided a few sample recipes from each, making it part travel guide and part cookbook. “Serial Griller” follows the same path: a story about a notable chef of the South, followed by some of their recipes. The main difference is whereas “The South’s Best Butts” focused on pitmasters, “Serial Grillers” focuses on grillmasters. In other words, his new book takes on grilling in all its forms rather than concentrate on the low-and-slow grilling we like to call barbecue.
Moore says he traveled more than 10,000 miles to get the dozens of stories and 125 recipes for this book.
The book starts with some grilling basics on equipment, accessories, preparation and cleanup. The middle of the book contains profiles of 12 grillmasters or grillmaster teams, including Ashley Christensen and Lauren Ivey of Death & Taxes in Raleigh. Each profile is followed by three to five recipes in most cases. The chefs and restaurants are all from the South except for Michael Solomonov of Zahav in Philadelphia.
The food, too, covers a broad range. Zahav serves Israeli food. Brasa Churrasqueria in New Orleans serves Colombian food. Greko in East Nashville serves Greek street food.
Greko contributes separate pork and octopus souvlaki recipes. Zahav’s recipes include dry-aged veal with muhammara (a kind of walnut pesto). Brasa Churrasqueria’s recipes include grilled whole snapper and grilled picanha (sirloin) with chimi de la mesa (a take on chimichurri)
But most of the recipes fall into the category of contemporary American. The Grill in Athens contributes bacon and Swiss burgers. Lillian’s BBQ in Atlanta offers grilled spareribs. Hoover’s Grocery in Greenwood, Miss., shares recipes for barbecued chicken and baked beans.
Creative dishes include Death & Taxes’ recipe for an heirloom tomato salad with grilled “embered” olives and charred tomato vinaigrette. Leon’s Oyster Shop offers soy-miso dressed grilled corn.
The last section of the book consists of a broad variety of Moore’s recipes, from appetizers to desserts.
Starters include grilled haloumi cheese bites and grilled peach and taleggio bruschetta. “Smokin’” salads include grilled Panzanella (tomatoes, basil and croutons) and grilled Brussels sprouts with feta and smoked olive oil vinaigrette.
Among the sides are skewered okra, charred broccoli rabe and grilled cheese fries. Finger foods include Cajun wings and “debris” po’boy with falling-apart chuck roast.
Among the entrees are eggplant Mediterranean (a main dish salad with feta, tomatoes and cucumbers), Carolina white clam pizza, grilled pork belly with peach vinegar sauce, chili on the grill, and a grilled version of beef stroganoff.
Finally, Moore serves up such sweets as grilled watermelon, grilled doughnut ice-cream sandwiches, grilled chocolate lava cake, s’mores and grilled peach cobbler.
