New brewery inspired by German, Czech traditions

Are you the type of person always taking the road less traveled and drinking the beer less known?

If so, you might want to check out Winston-Salem’s newest brewery, Lesser Known Beer Co. It opened July 2 at 901 S. Broad St., in appropriately, one of the city’s less likely locations for a brewery.

Lesser Known Beer Co. is the brainchild of Will Loring and Ryan Gramlich, two Richmond, Va., transplants who wound up here after touring the state in search of the perfect place to plant roots and make beer.

Gramlich has been brewing for about 10 years. He worked for two breweries in Richmond before deciding to strike out on his own.

Gramlich and Loring had known each other in college, and they later reconnected when Loring worked in wholesale craft-beer distribution. Once they decided to go into business together, they started looking for the ideal home for their brewery.

“We went to Asheville and Charlotte, and places like Burlington, Hillsborough and Greensboro,” Gramlich said. “But we couldn’t stop thinking about Winston-Salem,” Loring said.

They said they were drawn to Winston’s relaxed feel and the fact that it was small but not too small.

At Lesser Known, Gramlich is the head brewer, and Loring is in charge of the front of the house.

As the name implies, Lesser Known is making beers that may be a bit different from the competition. “We’re focused on under-represented beer styles,” Gramlich said.

“It’s also a commitment to more traditional brewing,” Loring said. “Others (in the United States) are starting to do that now, but not many.”

So, beer drinkers into IPAs and the latest American styles may have to step out of their comfort zone at Lesser Known.

Loring and Gramlich are particularly inspired by Czech and German beer traditions. They would never claim to be making German or Czech beer. “But in our Czech-inspired beer, all the ingredients are Czech” except the water, Gramlich said. The same goes for the German-inspired beer.

And that water is heavily filtered to give them more control over the finished product.

Lesser Known Beer Co. Address: 901 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 Email: info@lesserknownbeer.com Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Website: lesserknownbeer.com Information: info@lesserknownbeer.com Facebook: @LesserKnownBeerCo

Gramlich and Loring even traveled to Germany and the Czech Republic for education and inspiration. Part of the trip included a visit to Moravia, the homeland of the Moravians who settled Old Salem (about two blocks from the brewery).

Gramlich is using open fermentation, in a closed chamber, for most of the beer he makes — the major exception being the Easy Keeper pale ale. (The fermentation is finished in closed tanks to naturally produce CO2.)

The open fermentation, Gramlich said, gives the beer a more rustic character and more nuanced flavor. The open tank also allows some unwanted volatile components to blow off.

Gramlich also uses a technique called decoction that involves removing part of the mash, boiling it, and then returning it hot to the rest of the mash. Gramlich said that this process affects the sugar conversion of the starch in malt and produces more and different flavors in beer.

In addition to using some less-common methods, Lesser Known also is offering tank pours of some of its beer. In other words, they are bypassing the keg, usually a spout on the tanks in the brewhouse.

“It’s not necessarily better that way, but it’s different. Every vessel you put the beer in changes it,” Loring said.

Loring and Gramlich said they don’t plan to offer live music, trivia nights or many other events. They prefer to keep the focus on the beer and socializing. There are no TVs at Lesser Known, but they do have phone boxes that people can store their phones in to help “turn off” while they enjoy a beer and some company.

The brewery has a small indoor tasting room supplemented by two patios — one covered. (Additional parking is available across the street at 914 S. Broad.)

Loring and Gramlich have been bringing in local food purveyors at every opportunity. They also have plans to operate their own hot-dog cart at some point.

Lesser Known currently has four beers available. A fifth will be released soon. Visitors will notice that Lesser Known beers tend to be lower in alcohol than a lot of other craft beers.

Current beers are Oh So, a Czech-inspired pale lager at 4.0% ABV; Lunar Handshake, a Czech-inspired dark lager at 5.0% ABV; Easy Keeper pale ale at 4.7% ABV; and Fabian, a Franconian-inspired kellerbier at 5.2% ABV.

They plan to keep the beer selection small — they have only four taps and a few storage tanks in the brewery anyway — but they do plan to rotate the selection.

“We definitely will be making seasonal beers,” Gramlich said. “And if you come back in two months, it probably will be five different beers.”