New cafe and event space opens on Burke Street

A new food business opened Oct. 11 on Burke Street, offering a coffee shop and café by day and private event space by night.

The Powder Room, owned by Anne Rainey Rokahr, is at 1016 Burke, on the upper level of the building that houses the Snob Shop, which Rokahr also owns.

It’s also a stone’s throw from Rokahr’s other business, Trouvaille Home, at 938 Burke.

Rokahr, who is also an interior designer, has owned the Snob Shop since 2009, and she moved it from West End Boulevard to Burke Street in 2018 after she and Robert Jewell bought the building that it now calls home.

But with Snob occupying only the lower level, that left Jewell and Rokahr with the question of what to do with the top floor.

DABL Hair Salon and Burke Street Chiropractic eventually took two of the three spaces, and Rokahr decided she wanted a coffee shop in the third space. “For four years, I begged everyone I know to put a coffee shop in here. We don’t have a coffee shop on this side of town,” Rokahr said.

Eventually, she decided to do it herself. Rokahr said she doesn’t consider The Powder Room a restaurant per se. “We feel this is a new model,” she said, which offers coffee, breakfast and light lunch foods and even beer, wine and cocktails during the day, but then is available for private parties on nights and Sundays.

Rokahr said that the name and design is something of a reaction to the last couple of years. “Everyone was sick of COVID, so we wanted something glam, over the top and fun. The powder room is one place in a house where I put a lot of design focus. It’s where you go to escape,” she said.

Rokahr designed the space herself. The café seats about 40 inside, but about 80 more on the patio, which will have an awning, electricity and heating during the winter. “You will be able to eat dinner on the patio in January at night,” she said.

The interior features purple walls and a wraparound pink banquette — above which is a large custom mural by Barbara Fager. Rokahr designed the cushioned chairs and tables. “It’s all custom,” she said.

The bar is made of quartzite and a wall of mirrors is lined with shelves of glassware.

There also are faux paintings around the doorways.

Rokahr has hired Josh McGee as general manager, Adam Barnett as chef and Gwendolyn Hartless as the beverage service director. Kim Lawson, who also manages the Snob Shop, will be in charge of events.

The Powder Room offers a full line of espresso drinks, including lattes, cortados and cappuccinos. It also has cold brew coffee, iced chai latte, orange sparkler and lavender lemonade.

The beer selection will be limited to Miller High Life and at least one IPA. There also will be a short list of wines and select liquors. “We won’t have every kind of liquor, just our favorites,” Rokahr said. Those include Woodford Reserve bourbon, Ketel One vodka and Jameson Irish whiskey.

Cocktails include the 9 to 5 with Woodford, kahlua and vanilla, and the Side Salad with Haku vodka, seasoned tomato juice, olives and lemon.

The food will be “light and healthy,” Rokahr said, with offerings made ahead and ready to go in a refrigerated case. “We want everyone to come and feel they can stay within their calorie budget,” she said. “And if you only have 15 minutes, you can come in and grab something quick.”

Those who dine in can do so with nice dishes and glassware, but everything is easily packaged for takeout.

“We won’t have any pastries because we already have so many good bakeries in town,” Rokahr said.

Breakfast includes spinach and goat cheese frittata ($8), and a mango tango parfait ($9) with house-made granola, mango, tangerines, strawberries, chia seeds and whole-milk yogurt.

The menu also includes overnight oatmeal ($7 to $9), protein cookies ($6) and such breads as banana-oat and blueberry and lavender lemon ($5).

Lunch fare consists of wraps or “handheld salads.” These are wrapped in leaves, but can be made with pita bread for $2 extra. The selection includes a Tuscan kale and apple wrap ($12), Chinese chicken salad wrap ($13) and more.

Rounding out the menu are such “nibbles” ($3 to $9) as a “Fighting 5” pickle plate (in a nod to UNCSA), hummus and “funeral-style” deviled eggs.

The shop also sells such retails foods as Venchi chocolates as well as a few non-food items.

The Powder Room has a spacious, new and well-appointed kitchen that will allow it to do a lot more food preparation — a capacity designed mainly for private events.

“We can accommodate 120 people for events. We also will have pop-ups with local vendors, and things like wine dinners,” Rokahr said.