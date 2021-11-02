New chicken restaurant opens in former Ted's location in Pfafftown

A new chicken restaurant has opened at 6973 Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown — the former home of Ted’s Famous Chicken.

Andy’s Chicken & Beer had its grand opening Oct. 27, serving a menu that focuses on fried chicken dipped in hot sauce.

Dennis and Barbara Martin closed Ted’s at that location in April after 21 years in business there. They reopened Ted’s on Oct. 14 at a new location, Shallowford Road in Lewisville.

Danny Thomas said he was originally looking for a space to rent for a bar this spring. When he spoke with property owner Edna Money about renting a separate building on the property, he learned that she was interested in selling the entire property. And that’s when he started entertaining the idea of opening a restaurant.

Now, he, partner Joy Caudle and their silent investors have an informal lease-to-buy agreement.

After talking with Money, they decided to open a chicken restaurant very similar to Ted’s. That’s because Money herself ran a similar restaurant in that spot from the 1980s to 1990s, when she rented it to Ted Briggs Sr., who founded Ted’s Famous Chicken.

Money said she shared her recipe for the chicken and sauce with Thomas and Caudle.