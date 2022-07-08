New Clemmons cafe offers açaí bowls and more

Vitality Bowls, a franchise restaurant specializing in acai bowls, opened July 8 at 3459 Gentry Circle in Clemmons.

Vitality’s signature bowls combine the antioxidant-rich acai berry with a variety of other superfoods.

The Clemmons café is run by Therese Lopez, who also owns a Vitality Bowls in Greensboro.

There are currently two other Vitality Bowls open in North Carolina, in Cornelius and Huntersville. A Charlotte café is expected to open soon. Nationwide, the chain has about 140 locations.

Vitality Bowls says it focuses on healthy, nutrient-rich foods. It also says it is committed to such sustainable practices as recycling and composting.

The menu includes not only acai bowls, but grain bowls, smoothies, wraps, paninis, salads, toasts and fresh juices.

The Warrior Bowl is made with acai, banana, blueberries, raspberries, broccoli, organic flax seeds, multi-vitamin boost and more.

The Go Green smoothie is made with graviola (soursop), banana, spinach, kale, dates, mint, organic spirulina and almond milk.

The Vitality Wrap includes hummus, avocado, greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch in a tomato-basil tortilla.

Roy and Tara Gilad founded Vitality Bowls in 2011 in San Ramon, Ca., after seeking out healthy food options for their daughter, who has severe food allergies. The company began franchising in 2014.

For more information, visit www.vitalitybowls.com or call 336-955-2643.

.