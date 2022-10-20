New co. is offering winery tours

A new company is offering shuttle-bus tours of wineries in the southeastern section of the Yadkin Valley.

Uncorked Touring Co., which opened in September, is owned by Stacey McIntyre and Aaron Paul.

The company offers winery tours as well as those for breweries, cider companies and distilleries.

Tours are offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Wine tours start with brunch at Childress Vineyards, and include visits to Weathervane, Junius Lindsay and Curran Alexander. The price is $160, which includes one wine tasting or glass of wine at all stops except Childress.

"Boozy" field trips include stops at Bull City Ciderworks, Goose & the Monkey Brewhouse, Smoke & Oak Premium Bourbon & Cigar Lounge, and a choice of one winery, either Curran Alexander or Old Homeplace. The price, $100 a person, doesn’t include drinks.

The first Sunday of each month, Uncorked runs a ride-share wine tour where smaller groups can book individual tickets for $150 a person.

For more information, visit UncorkedTouringCompany.com.