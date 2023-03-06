Dram & Draught is now open at 486 N. Patterson Ave. in Bailey Power Plant.

Dram & Draught, based in Raleigh, opened Feb. 16 and is still waiting for delivery of its signage before it holds its grand opening.

This is the sixth Dram & Draught, a bar concept originated by Kevin Barrett and Drew Schenck in Raleigh in 2016.

From the beginning, Schenck said, Dram & Draught has sought to be a “neighborhood bar first.”

The company has had a Greensboro location since 2018, and it has opened four bars in the last year and a half, and has a Charlotte location set to open in the next few months.

Dram & Draught is next to Anchor Coffee, and between Alma Mexicana and Six Hundred°, with large windows facing Patterson Avenue.

Dram & Draught is best-known for its cocktails and extensive selection of whiskeys, said Lentz Ison, the company’s director of operations.

“Cocktails are about 80% of our sales, and whiskey is our biggest seller, followed probably by tequila,” Ison said.

Ison grew up in Winston-Salem, attending North Forsyth High School. His first food-and-beverage job was at Red Lobster in Winston-Salem before he moved out of the area. He said that Winston was a natural choice for Dram & Draught as it expands.

“Tate’s (on Fourth Street) was one of the first craft cocktail places. There’s just a good culture here,” he said.

The Winston location has more than 3,000 square feet, including a prep room for bartenders in the back and a private room for meetings and parties.

“I think it has the longest bar in Winston-Salem,” Ison said, noting that it can sit 31 at the bar.

All along the entire bar is shelving for liquor bottles that extends all the way to the high ceiling.

The bar can seat a total of 184 inside and plans to add patio seating for 22 as the weather warms up.

It is currently closed Mondays, Ison said, but that will change after the grand opening.

The bar emphasis is on liquor, but it does have 15 beer taps. They include mostly N.C. craft beers. The current list includes Wiseman’s Tropical Shirt Sour, Deep River’s Mango Tango Foxtrot and New Sarum’s Yadkin River Lager as well as Guinness and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The short wine list offers nine wines available by the glass or the bottle.

The liquor selection is extensive. “Most of our locations have at least a couple hundred whiskeys. I think the Raleigh location has over 400 right now,” Barrett said.

The cocktail menu is divided into six sections.

Most cocktails run $13 or $14.

Signature cocktails include Bobby Babylon with Overproof bourbon, grapefruit, lime, cinnamon, Falernum syrup and Angostura bitters; and the Small Axe with blanco tequila, mezcal, Cap Corse Blanc aperitif wine, lime, passionfruit, Orgeat almond syrup and Angostura bitters.

Classic Renditions include an old-fashioned made with Dram & Draught’s private select label bourbon, plus a gin and tonic, vieux carre, jungle bird and shakerato.

Among the Dram Favorites are the Broken Clay Pot with grapefruit-infused vodka, Aperol, cinnamon and prosecco; and Barrel of Monkeys, with Monkey Shoulder scotch, Montenegro liqueur, Cappelletti aperitif, and Mole bitters.

Local specialties include the Anchored Martini, a collaboration with Anchor Coffee that includes vodka, Amaro Montenegro, Anchor’s cold brew and vanilla demerara syrup.

The menu also lists a few boilermakers and spirit-free cocktails.

The menu conveniently lists the percentage of ABV (alcohol by volume) for all cocktails.

Dram & Draught also changes its menu seasonally, and is set to introduce a spring/summer one on March 23. “When we put out a new menu … that’s a collaboration between the people we work with at all of the locations,” Barrett said. “That way you can really curate the best of the best from every location.”

“There is a pretty high standard. If it’s going to be on the menu, it’s really got to pop.”