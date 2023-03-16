Clemmons has a new coffee shop geared toward book lovers and young families.

Dog-Eared Coffee Co. opened March 9 at 6770 River Center Drive in Clemmons.

The shop, in River Ridge Business Park near Subway, offers a full line of espresso drinks.

Owner Lauren Ramirez, who worked as a barista in her college days, said she has been planning this business for the past couple years. She originally considered a food truck, but instead decided that a shop could provide a better environment for other mothers and young children.

“I’m a writer and an avid reader — as well as a mother,” she said.

Notable in Dog-Eared Coffee is a dedicated play room with toys for young children. “Eventually, I want to make it more whimsical, more fairytale-like,” Ramirez said. “But I mainly want to have a place where children and parents would feel comfortable.”

Small windows from the main room of the shop allow parents to keep an eye on children as needed.

The rest of the shop features books and book-related quotes and artwork. There is even a whole wall of dog-eared pages.

“And a lot of our espresso drinks are named after books or book characters,” she said, mentioning Helga Hufflepuff from the Harry Potter books, “The Beloved,” and “Annabelle Lee.”

Dog-Eared is using coffee exclusively from Perfect Blend in Lexington. In the next few weeks, Ramirez said she will be offering muffins, scones, cookies and brownies from Sugar Mama’s Bakery in Clemmons.

Though the shop currently is open from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Ramirez said she plans to extend the hours in the fall.

Ramirez, who has a 5½-year daughter named Eva, also plans family and charitable events. Some of those events will honor her late daughter, Izzy, who was born with a congenital heart defect and died last year at 8½ months old. “Izzy has had such a big impact on our lives,” she said. “We want this to be a tribute to her.”