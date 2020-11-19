New coffee shop in Clemmons hopes to spread sweet treats and kindness, too

Staples in the shop include brownies, banana bread, crumb cake, and such cookies as oatmeal raisin chocolate chip. Amanda Gogolak said that one of the most popular baked goods has been the sweet empanadas — such as apple or pumpkin — that she learned to make from her husband's grandmother, Gibran Aguilar, a native of Mexico.

Every day, the shop also has at least one vegan option, such as pumpkin spice muffins, and some gluten-free options, such as blueberry muffins, lemon bars and pecan bars.

The only baked goods in the shop that the Gogolaks don’t bake themselves are the bagels they have brought from New York.

The family recipes will be on display in force in the next month. Beginning in early December, the Gogolaks will be turning out Italian pizzelles and iced wedding cookies from Natalie Gogolak's side of the family, as well as rugelach (nut-filled crescent cookies) and hamantash (prune- or apricot-filled cookies) from Jerry Gogolak's Czech side.

The shop also will sell pizzelle "towers" during the holidays. Specialty cookies will be in the shop daily in December and also will be available in quantity by pre-order.

The bakery is currently set up for takeout, with no seating inside. But there are a couple of chairs outside.