New coffee shop in Clemmons hopes to spread sweet treats and kindness, too

Be Kind Coffee Co. has opened at 3560 Clemmons Road, offering a full line of coffee drinks as well as from-scratch baked goods from mother and daughter Natalie and Amanda Gogolak.
"'Be Kind' is kind of our unofficial family motto,” Amanda Gogolak said about the shop's name. “And with everything going on in the world today, we just want to spread kindness."
Be Kind Coffee had its soft opening Nov. 16 after a couple of months of pop-ups in the shop's parking lot as the Gogolaks renovated the space, which is next door to Mamma Mia Italian Ice.
In fact, Be Kind is in the original Mamma Mia space, which owner Nat Oliveri vacated to move next door.
“Nat has been really great about helping us out,” Natalie Gogolak said. “He’s the one who said, ‘You can just do pop-ups in the parking lot.’”
The Gogolaks are originally from New York. Natalie and husband Jerry, a retired Air Force veteran, followed their older daughter, Christina Jones, here about 10 years ago. Younger daughter Amanda followed, working in medical research for Wake Forest and clinical data technology for Clinical Ink.
But even years before that, the Gogolak family had nursed the idea of owning its own baking business.
“My mother was a great cook, the kindest person I knew, and her kitchen was the entertainment center of the house,” Natalie Gogolak said. “My dad was always telling my mom she should open a restaurant. And me and Amanda have always talked about it.”
“This has been the family dream for generations,” Amanda Gogolak said. “In the past year, we decided if we’re going to take a chance, we need to do it now.”
That decision was made before the coronavirus pandemic hit. And the pandemic did slow down construction and other activity before opening — in fact, Jerry Gogolak ended up doing much of the renovation, including tiling and countertops, himself.
Fortunately, Natalie and Amanda had gotten a home kitchen inspected by the N.C. Dept of Agriculture so they could start selling their baked goods.
The pop-ups allowed them to start getting the word out while still finishing the inside of the shop. “It’s been great because people could come by and get something and see the progress inside, and now it’s like we already have regular customers,” Amanda Gogolak said.
Besides espressos, lattes and other drinks, Be Kind also has cold-brew and various iced coffees, as well as a selection of frozen frappes.
Be Kind’s coffee comes exclusively from Haerfest Coffee, a roaster in Charlotte that provides jobs to people with disabilities (and which also supplies Moji Coffee & More in Winston-Salem).
Amanda Gogolak is Italian on her mother’s side and Czech on her father’s side, and baked goods at Be Kind reflect both sides of the family.
Staples in the shop include brownies, banana bread, crumb cake, and such cookies as oatmeal raisin chocolate chip. Amanda Gogolak said that one of the most popular baked goods has been the sweet empanadas — such as apple or pumpkin — that she learned to make from her husband's grandmother, Gibran Aguilar, a native of Mexico.
Every day, the shop also has at least one vegan option, such as pumpkin spice muffins, and some gluten-free options, such as blueberry muffins, lemon bars and pecan bars.
The only baked goods in the shop that the Gogolaks don’t bake themselves are the bagels they have brought from New York.
The family recipes will be on display in force in the next month. Beginning in early December, the Gogolaks will be turning out Italian pizzelles and iced wedding cookies from Natalie Gogolak's side of the family, as well as rugelach (nut-filled crescent cookies) and hamantash (prune- or apricot-filled cookies) from Jerry Gogolak's Czech side.
The shop also will sell pizzelle "towers" during the holidays. Specialty cookies will be in the shop daily in December and also will be available in quantity by pre-order.
The bakery is currently set up for takeout, with no seating inside. But there are a couple of chairs outside.
Amanda Gogolak said that her family takes its name to heart, and she hopes customers will, too. “This has been a dream for generations. And we want to insert kindness in every step of the process,” she said.
That includes not only good customer service, but also supporting companies with a mission, such as Haerfest Coffee, and supporting the community. Be Kind has already scheduled donation boxes of supplies for Ward Elementary School, and it is donating its day old baked goods to First Christian Church.
