New Dunkin' opens on Country Club Road with drive-thru

A new Dunkin' store opened Nov. 12 at 4811 Country Club Road, between Jonestown and Peace Haven roads, featuring the chain's latest design and technologies.

The store features an integrated tap system for Dunkin's cold beverages, and espresso machines for made-to-order drinks.

The store also has a designated area for mobile order pickup.

Customers also can track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant with a new digital order status board.

The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 np.m. daily.

For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

